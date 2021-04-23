Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. AD Plastik d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADPL   HRADPLRA0006

AD PLASTIK D.D.

(ADPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange - 04/22
178 HRK   0.00%
02:28pAD PLASTIK D D  : Integrated Annual Report 2020
PU
05:52aAD PLASTIK D D  : Management Board meeting held
PU
04:50aAD PLASTIK D D  : Code of Corporate Governance Questionnaire 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AD Plastik d d : Integrated Annual Report 2020

04/23/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT

Contents

Table of contents

003

A brief overview in numbers

004

About AD Plastik Group

005

Letter from the President of the Management Board

006

Automotive industry

008

About the Integrated Report 2020

009

2020 highlights

010

A

Business

Mission, vision, key values

014

Company history

015

Production sites

016

Overview of markets and customers

017

Technologies

018

Key products

019

Corporate governance

022

ADPL Share

034

Research and development

040

Production and sales

042

Supplier chain

046

Information technology and security

048

Quality

049

Financial results 2020

051

Risks related to business

060

Business Plan for 2021

065

B

Social responsibility

Sustainability risk management

068

Identification of material topics and boundaries

068

Ethics and integrity

070

Stakeholders

072

Employees

075

Economy

092

Environment

095

Society

111

GRI Content Index

115

Opinion by the Commission of the Managing Committee

119

of the Croatian Business Council for Sustainable Development

C

Annual Financial Statement

Consolidated Financial Statements of AD Plastik Group

122

Financial Statements of the company AD Plastik d.d.

182

004 AD Plastik Group

A brief overview in numbers

13.61%

5

EBITDA MARGIN

COUNTRIES

3.85%

8

NET PROFIT MARGIN

PRODUCTION

SITES

EUR 130.6 million

2,887

NEW DEALS SEALED

EMPLOYEES

as of December 31, 2020

OPERATING REVENUE HRK 1,218.58 million -20.9%compared to the previous year

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST,

HRK 165,89 million

TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND

AMORTIZATION (EBITDA)

-16.0% compared to the previous year

NET PROFIT HRK 46,93 million

-49.7% compared to the previous year

Integrated Annual Report 2020

Impresum

Publisher:

AD Plastik d.d.

Matoševa 8, 21210 Solin

For publisher:

Finance Department

Josip Divić, Finance Director

Editor:

Lori Vitaljić

Graphic design:

Gingola d.o.o.

Edition:

100

Copyright © AD Plastik d.d. 2021 All rights reserved.

Texts, parts of texts and graphic images are protected by copyrights. Use of this data is possible only with prior consent of the company

AD Plastik d.d.

005

About AD Plastik Group

AD Plastik Group is a leading company for the development and production of car interior and exterior components in Croatia and one of the leading ones in Eastern Europe. It bases its business on more than thirty-five years of tradition, exceptional expertise and dedicated work of its employees. Passion and knowledge are incorporated into the development and realization of each product, and focusing on customer needs, maintaining high quality and competitiveness strengthens the foundations of further development and success. Professionalism, motivation and dedication are the key reasons for many years of successful survival in the challenging and specific market of the automotive industry.

AD Plastik Group is a multinational company that cooperates with the world's most famous car manufacturers, from the early stages of development to the final prod- uct. New materials and technologies, digitalization, robotization, safety and quality, are the trends of the automotive industry to which it adapts every day. The compa- ny's operational activities extend to more than twenty countries on five continents.

Corporate social responsibility is one of the most important components of com- pany's development policy, and its corporate culture is based on sustainability, encouraging cooperation and recognizing excellence. A culture of knowledge and experience exchange in a very dynamic, international and multicultural environment is developed and encouraged, improving the quality standards of its products, services and modes of operation.

The demands and behavior of car end users have are unstoppably changing and different mobility habits are being created. Thus, innovations in the automotive industry have been increasingly focusing on their individual needs. Automated and autonomous driving, electrification, vehicle connectivity with other systems and the design of much lighter vehicles are certain and a very near future. These are new opportunities and challenges for the AD Plastik Group as the share of plastic components in the cars of the future will undoubtedly grow.

Disclaimer

AD Plastik dd published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 18:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AD PLASTIK D.D.
02:28pAD PLASTIK D D  : Integrated Annual Report 2020
PU
05:52aAD PLASTIK D D  : Management Board meeting held
PU
04:50aAD PLASTIK D D  : Code of Corporate Governance Questionnaire 2020
PU
02:44aAD PLASTIK D D  : New deals for the European market
PU
04/22AD PLASTIK D D  : Announcement of the Management Board meeting
PU
04/19AD PLASTIK D D  : Announcement of the presentation of the results
PU
04/14AD PLASTIK D D  : Information on the independent status
PU
04/12AD PLASTIK D D  : Information on own shares
PU
04/06AD PLASTIK D D  : New deals worth EUR 23.7 million
PU
03/16AD PLASTIK D D  : Disposal of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 172 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2020 36,2 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
Net Debt 2020 398 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 2,25%
Capitalization 735 M 117 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 887
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart AD PLASTIK D.D.
Duration : Period :
AD Plastik d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AD PLASTIK D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 199,00 HRK
Last Close Price 178,00 HRK
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marinko Dosen Chairman-Management Board
Josip Divic Finance Director
Dmitriy Leonidovich Drandin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mladen Pero Director-Research & Development
Edo Bacci Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AD PLASTIK D.D.11.25%117
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.4.12%8 883
GENTEX CORPORATION4.95%8 677
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.-4.55%6 229
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)33.23%5 080
ADIENT PLC31.61%4 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ