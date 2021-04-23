AD Plastik d d : Integrated Annual Report 2020

Texts, parts of texts and graphic images are protected by copyrights. Use of this data is possible only with prior consent of the company

About AD Plastik Group

AD Plastik Group is a leading company for the development and production of car interior and exterior components in Croatia and one of the leading ones in Eastern Europe. It bases its business on more than thirty-five years of tradition, exceptional expertise and dedicated work of its employees. Passion and knowledge are incorporated into the development and realization of each product, and focusing on customer needs, maintaining high quality and competitiveness strengthens the foundations of further development and success. Professionalism, motivation and dedication are the key reasons for many years of successful survival in the challenging and specific market of the automotive industry.

AD Plastik Group is a multinational company that cooperates with the world's most famous car manufacturers, from the early stages of development to the final prod- uct. New materials and technologies, digitalization, robotization, safety and quality, are the trends of the automotive industry to which it adapts every day. The compa- ny's operational activities extend to more than twenty countries on five continents.

Corporate social responsibility is one of the most important components of com- pany's development policy, and its corporate culture is based on sustainability, encouraging cooperation and recognizing excellence. A culture of knowledge and experience exchange in a very dynamic, international and multicultural environment is developed and encouraged, improving the quality standards of its products, services and modes of operation.

The demands and behavior of car end users have are unstoppably changing and different mobility habits are being created. Thus, innovations in the automotive industry have been increasingly focusing on their individual needs. Automated and autonomous driving, electrification, vehicle connectivity with other systems and the design of much lighter vehicles are certain and a very near future. These are new opportunities and challenges for the AD Plastik Group as the share of plastic components in the cars of the future will undoubtedly grow.