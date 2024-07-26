For immediate release

26 July 2024

MaxSim ATC Simulation Training System Successfully Passes Elevate Aviation Site Acceptance Testing

Edmonton, Canada - 26 July 2024 - Adacel Technologies Limited. (Adacel or the Company), an industry leader in advanced air traffic management (ATM) and air traffic control (ATC) simulation and training systems, is pleased to announce the dual mode Tower and Radar MaxSimsystem delivered to Elevate Aviation has successfully passed the Site Acceptance Testing (SAT). MaxSim is a customizable ATC simulation and training system, trusted by ANSPs, military organizations, and educational institutions worldwide. Elevate Aviation's MaxSim system will be utilized at the Elevate Aviation Learning Center located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

This milestone was achieved with a 180-degree MaxSim system and also includes Adacel's phraseology training tool, Intelligent Communication Environment (ICE).ICE uses speech recognition and creates an immersive and interactive environment for students of all backgrounds to learn and practice correct FAA or ICAO standard phraseology.

"We are proud to successfully pass this SAT and support Elevate Aviation in their mission to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in aviation careers across Canada," shares Daniel Verret, Adacel's CEO. "This marks a significant achievement in our journey together, and we are excited about the future."

"Elevate Aviation is excited to offer the MaxSim system to participants of our Elevate Aviation Learning Center programs. This state-of-the-art technology has significantly enhanced our foundational aviation training programs, providing our learners with the most immersive and interactive learning experience available," says Nova Andrews, Chief Strategy Officer at Elevate Aviation. Andrews continues, "Our partnership with Adacel aligns perfectly with our mission to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in aviation careers across Canada. Together, we are opening doors for aspiring aviation professionals from all backgrounds, and we look forward to the future opportunities this collaboration will bring"

About Adacel:

Established in 1987, Adacel is a publicly traded company listed on the ASX. The company plays a significant role in global air space safety. A world-leader in its industry, Adacel applies cutting-edge technologies to develop advanced air traffic control simulation and training systems and state-of-the- art air traffic management solutions. Adacel's customers include international air navigation service providers (ANSPs), military, defense & security organizations, universities, and airport authorities.