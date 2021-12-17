Adacel Technologies : Signs New Five-Year Support Contract with Airservices Australia

Adacel Technologies Limited

Adacel Signs New Five-Year Support Contract with Airservices Australia

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, 17 December 2021- Adacel Technologies Limited (Adacel), an industry leader in advanced air traffic management solutions and simulation and training systems, is pleased to announce a new five-year contract with Airservices Australia (Airservices Australia) for Control Tower Simulator (CTS) support services. The contract value is estimated at almost A$1 million.

"Airservices Australia has been Adacel's customer for more than twelve years," shares Daniel Verret, Adacel's CEO. "We are committed to our customer through local offices and personnel and are delighted to renew our relationship through this agreement. We look forward to supporting Airservices Australia as it seeks to further enhance safety in its vast airspace," continues Mr. Verret.

Under the contract, Adacel will continue to provide support and modeling assistance with the control tower simulators in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth through its local support services personnel.

About Airservices Australia:

Airservices Australia is a government-owned organization responsible for the safe and efficient management of 11% of the world's airspace and the provision of aviation rescue firefighting services at Australia's busiest airports. Airservices Australia connects people with their world safely - linking family and friends, generating economic activity, creating jobs and facilitating trade and tourism.