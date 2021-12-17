Log in
Adacel Technologies : Signs New Five-Year Support Contract with Airservices Australia

12/17/2021 | 08:29am EST
Adacel Technologies Limited

ABN 15 079 672 281 Unit 29,

3 Westside Avenue

Port Melbourne, Victoria 3207 Australia

T. +61 3 8530 7777

W. adacel.com

Adacel Technologies Limited

(ASX: ADA)

ASX Announcement & Media Release

17 December 2021

Adacel Signs New Five-Year Support Contract with Airservices Australia

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, 17 December 2021- Adacel Technologies Limited (Adacel), an industry leader in advanced air traffic management solutions and simulation and training systems, is pleased to announce a new five-year contract with Airservices Australia (Airservices Australia) for Control Tower Simulator (CTS) support services. The contract value is estimated at almost A$1 million.

"Airservices Australia has been Adacel's customer for more than twelve years," shares Daniel Verret, Adacel's CEO. "We are committed to our customer through local offices and personnel and are delighted to renew our relationship through this agreement. We look forward to supporting Airservices Australia as it seeks to further enhance safety in its vast airspace," continues Mr. Verret.

Under the contract, Adacel will continue to provide support and modeling assistance with the control tower simulators in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth through its local support services personnel.

-ENDS

About Airservices Australia:

Airservices Australia is a government-owned organization responsible for the safe and efficient management of 11% of the world's airspace and the provision of aviation rescue firefighting services at Australia's busiest airports. Airservices Australia connects people with their world safely - linking family and friends, generating economic activity, creating jobs and facilitating trade and tourism.

About Adacel:

ABN 15 079 672 281 Unit 29,

3 Westside Avenue

Port Melbourne, Victoria 3207 Australia

T. +61 3 8530 7777

W. adacel.com

About Adacel:

Established in 1987, Adacel is a publicly traded company listed on the ASX. The company plays a significant role in global air space safety. A world-leader in its industry, Adacel applies cutting-edge technologies to develop advanced air traffic control simulation and training systems and state-of-the-art air traffic management solutions. Adacel's customers include international Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), military, defense & security organizations, universities, and airport authorities. More than 21% of the world's airspace is managed with Adacel's Aurora ATM software. MaxSim Tower Simulator and Training systems lead the industry with the highest number of installations worldwide. For more information, please visit adacel.com.

For further information, contact:

Daniel Verret

Rebecca Weir

Chief Executive Officer

Company Secretary

+1 (514) 558 9801

+61 431 240 642

dverret@adacel.com

rebecca.weir@boardroomlimited.com.au

Disclaimer

Adacel Technologies Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 13:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
