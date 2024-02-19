Adacel Technologies Limited is an Australia-based company that provides air traffic management solutions and air traffic control simulation and training systems and services. The Company operates through two segments: Systems and Services. The Systems segment includes the sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications. This segment also includes hardware and software sales. The Services segment is engaged in providing software maintenance and all aspects of system support, field services, and on-site technical services. Its customers include international air navigation service providers (ANSPs), military, defense and security organizations, universities, and airport authorities. Its REVAL virtual Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower system delivers a range of digital tower operational solutions, from consulting services to system design, development, deployment, and support.

Sector Software