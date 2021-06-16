Adagene Announces Inclusion in FTSE Russell Indexes

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced that it will be added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (“GEIS”), including the FTSE Global Total Cap Index and FTSE Emerging Total Cap Index, effective June 21, 2021.



“We believe that inclusion in the FTSE Russell indexes will meaningfully increase our visibility to the investment community and reflects the market's acceptance of Adagene Inc. as a publicly traded company,” said Peter Luo, Ph.D., Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Adagene. “Driven by our proprietary NEObody, SAFEbody and POWERbody platforms, we look forward to continuing the design and development of novel antibodies that address unmet medical needs.”

FTSE Russell indexes are widely used by global institutional investors to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

