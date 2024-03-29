UNITED STATES

EXPLANATORY NOTE

Entry into Sales Agreement

On March 29, 2024, Adagene Inc., an exempted company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the "Company") entered into a sales agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with Leerink Partners LLC ("Leerink Partners"), pursuant to which the Company may issue and sell, from time to time, American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each representing one and one quarter (1.25) ordinary shares of the Company, par value US$0.0001 per share (the "Shares"), through Leerink Partners, acting as agent and/or principal.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement, Leerink Partners will use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices to place all of the ADSs requested to be sold by the Company. The Company will pay Leerink Partners a commission rate of up to 3.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of ADSs sold pursuant to the Sales Agreement. The Company has provided Leerink Partners with customary representations, warranties, covenants, and indemnification rights.

Sales of the ADSs under the Sales Agreement may be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act Regulations.

The ADSs will be offered and sold pursuant to the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-264486) (the "Registration Statement"), which was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 26, 2022, the base prospectus contained within the Registration Statement, and a prospectus supplement that was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024 in connection with the offer and sale of the ADSs pursuant to the Sales Agreement (the "Prospectus Supplement"). The ADSs may only be offered and sold by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming part of the effective Registration Statement.

The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement filed as Exhibit 1.1 with this Current Report on Form 6-K.

This Current Report on Form 6-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Shares or the ADSs in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

The opinion of the Company's counsel regarding the validity of the Shares that will be issued pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement and certain tax matters is filed herewith as Exhibits 5.1, 8.1 and 8.2, respectively.

