ADAGENE INC.

Adagene Gets FDA Clearance for Phase 1b/2 Trial in Solid Tumors

03/16/2022 | 07:45am EDT
By Michael Dabaie


Adagene Inc. said it received Food and Drug Administration clearance to proceed with a trial of ADG126 in combination with pembrolizumab in solid tumors.

The global Phase 1b/2 trial will evaluate patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors at multiple sites in the U.S. and Asia Pacific, the company, which is focused on antibody-based therapies, said.

The company said it expects the ADG126-P001 trial to dose the first patients soon. The trial will evaluate safety and tolerability, and determine the recommended Phase 2 dose for ADG126 in combination with pembrolizumab, it said.

The trial will begin with dose escalation, followed by dose expansion at the recommended dose for early efficacy evaluation. A combination cohort of ADG126 with anti-PD-1 therapy toripalimab is also being initiated in Australia, the company said.


Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-22 0744ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,80 M - -
Net income 2021 -78,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
EV / Sales 2021 43,0x
EV / Sales 2022 21,5x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Pei Zhi Luo Chief Executive Officer
Man Kin Tam Chief Financial Officer & Director
Fang Yong Du Chief Technology Officer
JC Xu Chief Scientific Officer
Yiu Leung Cheung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADAGENE INC.-39.89%211
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-19.68%73 127
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.45%70 881
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.47%62 878
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.43%41 676
BIONTECH SE-43.74%35 030