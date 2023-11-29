Adagio Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Adagio Capital Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.018534 million compared to CAD 0.008733 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.025216 million compared to CAD 0.018733 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.