Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADGI   US00534A1025

ADAGIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ADGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adagio Therapeutics Details Omicron-Related Efforts

01/12/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. discussed its efforts related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant, including engaging with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on potential protocol updates to its global Phase 2/3 clinical trials of ADG20. Updates may include a higher dose.

The company said is pausing enrollment of new patients in the 300-mg dose arm in two clinical trials as it updates protocols.

Adagio also "summarized recent findings reported in three separate publications" that show ADG20, its lead monoclonal antibody, "has neutralization activity against" the Omicron variant.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1737ET

All news about ADAGIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:37pAdagio Therapeutics Details Omicron-Related Efforts
DJ
04:57pAdagio Therapeutics Summarizes ADG20 Neutralizing Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants ..
GL
04:57pAdagio Therapeutics Summarizes ADG20 Neutralizing Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants ..
GL
01/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
01/06Morgan Stanley Downgrades Adagio Therapeutics to Underweight Rating From Equalweight, A..
MT
01/06Adagio Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
2021NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise -2-
DJ
2021Adagio Therapeutics Shares Fall After Jefferies Downgrade
MT
2021Jefferies Downgrades Adagio Therapeutics to Hold From Buy; Price Target is $10
MT
2021ADAGIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGM : ADGI) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADAGIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -238 M - -
Net cash 2021 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 670 M 670 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 7,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ADAGIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADAGIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,02 $
Average target price 8,33 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tillman U. Gerngross President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Pritchett V. Henderson Chief Financial Officer
René Russo Chairman
Laura Walker Chief Scientific Officer
Lynn Connolly Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADAGIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-17.08%670
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-0.72%90 780
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.62%65 461
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED2.98%57 499
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.42%53 267
BIONTECH SE-16.29%52 120