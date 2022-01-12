Adagio Therapeutics Details Omicron-Related Efforts

By Josh Beckerman

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. discussed its efforts related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant, including engaging with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on potential protocol updates to its global Phase 2/3 clinical trials of ADG20. Updates may include a higher dose.

The company said is pausing enrollment of new patients in the 300-mg dose arm in two clinical trials as it updates protocols.

Adagio also "summarized recent findings reported in three separate publications" that show ADG20, its lead monoclonal antibody, "has neutralization activity against" the Omicron variant.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1737ET