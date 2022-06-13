Adagio Therapeutics : Results from the Phase 2/3 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Adintrevimab (ADG20) in the Treatment of Ambulatory Participants with Mild or Moderate COVID-19 (STAMP)

Non-Omicron Population: Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS) was used to determine a participant's SARS-CoV-2 infecting variant (Delta, Omicron, and others) based on the NP or saliva sample collected at baseline; if baseline result was missing, available WGS data from post-baseline NP or saliva sample was used. Any participants with a missing WGS result were classified as suspected non-Omicron or Omicron variant by comparing their randomization date with the date of the first WGS-confirmed Omicron participant enrolled from the same country. If there is no WGS-confirmed Omicron participant enrolled from the same country in the study, the date of emergence of Omicron in the country, based on publicly available epidemiology data were used