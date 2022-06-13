Adagio Therapeutics : Results from the Phase 2/3 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Adintrevimab (ADG20) in the Treatment of Ambulatory Participants with Mild or Moderate COVID-19 (STAMP)
Ilker Yalcin1, Anita Das2, John Genge2, Michelle Smith1, Ed Campanaro1,
Pam Hawn1, Pete Schmidt1
1Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., Waltham, MA, USA
2Consultant to Adagio Therapeutics, Inc.
Adintrevimab (ADG20), a monoclonal antibody designed to target the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, is being evaluated for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19
• Adintrevimab was derived from a
survivor of the 2003 SARS-CoV
epidemic and designed to
possess high potency and broad
neutralization against SARS-CoV,
SARS-CoV-2, and preemergent
SARS-likeCoVs1-4
• Binds to an epitope in the RBD of
the spike glycoprotein that
partially overlaps the ACE2
binding site and has potential to
prevent viral entry into human
ACE2 cells2,5
The STAMP trial (NCT04805671) is evaluating the safety and efficacy of adintrevimab as a potential treatment for mild or moderate COVID-19 in ambulatory patients with a high risk of disease progression based on age or comorbidities
• Contains an Fc modification
designed to extend the half-life
(median of 123 days)2,5-6
Primary endpoints
Clinical Efficacy (non-Omicron population)a
Proportion of participants with a COVID-19-related hospitalization or all cause death through Day 29
Safety and tolerability:
Treatment emergent adverse events
Changes from baseline in vital signs and safety laboratory
Solicited injection site reactions (through Day 4)
Secondary endpoints
Virologic Efficacy (non-Omicron)
Change from baseline in viral load to Days 5 and 7 (assessed by RT- qPCR from saliva samples)
Fc, fragment crystallizable; IM, intramuscular; LTFU, long-termfollow-up; mAb, monoclonal antibody.*At high risk defined as age >55 years or age ≤55 years with one or more preexisting medical condition: obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, cardiac disease, sickle cell disease or thalassemia, solid organ or blood stem cell transplant recipients, other immunodeficiency due to underlying illness or immunosuppressant medication, Down Syndrome, stroke or cerebrovascular disease, substance use disorder, pregnant. † 7 patients were not dosed. aNon-omicron population definition refer to footnote slide 3
Adintrevimab met the trial's primary objective with relative risk of hospitalization or death reduced by 66% compared to placebo among non-Omicron population
COVID-19-related hospitalization or all-cause death through
Adjusted mean change from baseline in SARS-CoV-2 viral load (log10 copies/mL)
day 29 (non-Omicron mFAS)
assessed by RT-qPCR from saliva samples for non-Omicron population
Non-Omicronprimary population:
66% Relative Risk Reduction
Standardized risk difference (primary efficacy analysis) between adintrevimab and placebo groups was -8.7(-14.71,-2.67),P=0.0047
2 events of COVID-19 related hospitalization (both in placebo group) and no deaths through 29 days
Adintrevimab provided greater reduction in viral load from baseline to Day 5, adjusted least square means difference of -0.81 (95% CI: -1.325,-0.301) in favor of adintrevimab (P=0.002)
Statistical difference in change from baseline was maintained at Day 7
Non-Omicron Population: Whole-Genome Sequencing (WGS) was used to determine a participant's SARS-CoV-2 infecting variant (Delta, Omicron, and others) based on the NP or saliva sample collected at baseline; if baseline result was missing, available WGS data from post-baseline NP or saliva sample was used. Any participants with a missing WGS result were classified as suspected non-Omicron or Omicron variant by comparing their randomization date with the date of the first WGS-confirmed Omicron participant enrolled from the same country. If there is no WGS-confirmed Omicron participant enrolled from the same country in the study, the date of emergence of Omicron in the country, based on publicly available epidemiology data were used
Safety data and conclusions
Adintrevimab
Placebo
Overall
N=192
N=200
N=392
Participants with any
n (%)
n (%)
n (%)
Any TEAE
51 (26.6)
72
(36.0)
123
(31.4)
Unsolicited TEAE
36 (18.8)
56
(28.0)
92 (23.5)
Solicited TEAE (Injection Site Reactions)
25 (13.0)
20 (10.0)
45 (11.5)
Study Drug-Related TEAE
26 (13.5)
20 (10.0)
46 (11.7)
Any SAE
12 (6.3)
28
(14.0)
40 (10.2)
Non-COVID-19 SAE
5 (2.6)
7
(3.5)
12
(3.1)
Study Drug-Related SAE
0
0
0
SAEs Leading to Death
1 (0.5)
7 (3.5)
8
(2.0)
Conclusions
A single dose of adintrevimab 300 mg IM provided a statistically significant reduction in the risk of COVID-19 related hospitalization or all-cause death through Day 29 when compared to placebo in high-risk ambulatory patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in the non-omicron population
Adintrevimab had a similar safety profile to placebo; the most common adverse events were solicited injection site reactions
Safety DataCut-Off Date: 28 March 2022, Median follow-up was 125 days at time of safety data cut off
