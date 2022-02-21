Adairs : ADH - Activation of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

FEATURES OF THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN
The Adairs Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("the Plan" or "DRP") provides eligible holders of ordinary shares ("Shares") in Adairs Limited ("Adairs" or "the Company") with a convenient way of reinvesting all or part of their dividends in additional Shares in the Company rather than receiving those dividends in cash.
The Adairs Board will determine whether the DRP will apply with respect to each dividend at the time it considers the declaration of that dividend. Adairs will announce whether the DRP will apply with respect to a dividend on or before the time that a dividend is announced.
This booklet contains information in relation to the DRP. Please read this booklet carefully. A copy of the Plan Rules of the DRP is included in this booklet, which you should read carefully before deciding whether to participate in the DRP.
Any information provided by Adairs in this booklet is of a general nature only and does not take into account your personal circumstances. You should consult your own financial or legal adviser if you are unsure about what is the best option for you. You should also seek your own taxation advice before deciding what is best for you.
Features of the Plan include:
INCREASE YOUR SHAREHOLDING
The Plan is an easy and convenient way to increase your Adairs shareholding.
NO TRANSACTIONAL COSTS
You do not have to appoint a broker and you will not have to pay fees, brokerage or other transaction costs for shares acquired by you under the Plan.
PARTICIPATION IS OPTIONAL
Participation is entirely voluntary, and you can join, withdraw or vary your participation in the Plan at any time.
PARTICIPATION IS FLEXIBLE
You can choose to reinvest all, part or none of your dividend in the Plan.
SHARES RANK EQUALLY
Shares acquired by you under the Plan will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company.
DIVIDEND STATEMENTS
Plan statements outlining the dividend calculation and the details of your participation in the Plan will be dispatched on or around the relevant dividend payment date.
IMPORTANT NOTE
Adairs Limited and its related bodies corporate (Adairs) do not provide you with any investment, financial product or other professional advice. Adairs encourage you to seek your own independent advice before making any financial decisions. Adairs is not licensed in Australia to provide financial product advice in relation to shares in Adairs (or any other type of financial product).
The DRP is available only to Adairs shareholders who are residents of Australia or New Zealand - see Rule 3 of the Plan Rules
If you have any questions in relation to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan after reading this booklet, please contact the Adairs share registry provider, Link Market Services on:
Phone:
1300 554 474 (within Australia)
+61 1300 554 474 (outside Australia)
Email:
registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au
www.investors.adairs.com.au
This booklet is dated February 2022