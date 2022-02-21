Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Adairs Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADH   AU000000ADH2

ADAIRS LIMITED

(ADH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/20 11:59:59 pm
2.93 AUD   -5.79%
12:01aADAIRS : ADH - Activation of Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
02/20ADAIRS : ADH 1H FY2022 Results Presentation
PU
02/20ADAIRS : ADH 1H FY2022 Results Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adairs : ADH - Activation of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

02/21/2022 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Release to the Australian Securities Exchange

Adairs Limited

Activation of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

21 February 2022

Activation of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Adairs Limited (ASX: ADH) has today announced that its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be activated with effect from and including the FY22 interim dividend.

In respect of the FY22 interim dividend the Board has determined that:

  • The Pricing Period used to determine the Allocation Price under the DRP shall be the five (5) trading days commencing on and including the second Business Day immediately following the Dividend Record Date;
  • a 1.5% discount to the Average Market Price will apply in determining the Allocation Price under the DRP; and
  • DRP shares will be sourced via an issue of new ordinary shares by Adairs Limited.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10.8, a DRP Information Booklet (which includes a copy of the updated DRP Rules which have been adopted by the Board) accompanies this announcement. Shareholders should read the DRP Rules carefully before deciding whether to participate in the DRP.

The number of shares issued via the DRP will depend on participation levels and the DRP Allocation price, with proceeds raised to be used to support the ongoing growth of the group.

DRP Election Forms will be sent to shareholders in the next seven days with instructions on how to participate in the DRP should they wish to do so.

DRP elections must be received by no later than 5pm (Melbourne time) on Wednesday 23 March 2022 to be effective for the FY22 interim dividend.

Questions in relation to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan should be directed to the Adairs share registry provider, Link Market Services, by phone on 1300 554 474 (within Australia) or +61 1300 554 474 (if outside Australia) or via email on registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

ENDS

This announcement has been approved by the Board of Adairs Limited.

Adairs Limited

www.adairs.com.au

2 International Court, Scoresby, Victoria, Australia, 3179

For personal use only

Contact:

Jamie Adamson

Head of Investor Relations

M: +61 (0) 437 449 935

  1. jadamson@adairs.com.au

About Adairs Limited

Adairs Limited is Australia's largest omni channel specialty retailer of home furnishings, home furniture and home decoration products. We own and operate three vertically integrated brands in the Home category - Adairs, Mocka and Focus on Furniture. All brands are design led, customer focused, and sell quality in-house designed product direct to customers in Australia and New Zealand.

Adairs head office is in Melbourne, Australia.

For further information visit our investor relations website www.investors.adairs.com.au

About Adairs

Adairs is a leading specialty retailer of home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand with a national footprint of stores across a number of formats and a large and growing online channel. Adairs strategy is to present customers with a differentiated proposition, which combines on-trend fashion products, quality staples, strong value and superior customer service.

For further information visit www.adairs.com.au

About Mocka

Mocka is a vertically integrated pure-play online home and living products designer and retailer operating in Australia and New Zealand. Mocka sells its own exclusive, well designed, functional and stylish products in the Home Furniture & Décor, Kids and Baby categories. Delivering great product and compelling everyday value-for-money is core to the Mocka customer proposition.

For further information visit www.mocka.com.au

About Focus on Furniture

Focus on Furniture ('Focus') is a vertically integrated omni-channel furniture and bedding retailer offering well designed, functional and on-trend products at great value for money through its network of stores in Australia and its online channel. Focus is characterised by its attention to customer service, support, product quality and range.

For further information visit www.focusonfurniture.com.au

Adairs Limited

www.adairs.com.au

2 International Court, Scoresby, Victoria, Australia, 3179

For personal use only

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT

PLAN BOOKLET

INCLUDING A COPY OF THE PLAN RULES

For personal use only

CONTENTS

  1. Features of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
  2. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

6 Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules

For personal use only

FEATURES OF THE DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

The Adairs Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("the Plan" or "DRP") provides eligible holders of ordinary shares ("Shares") in Adairs Limited ("Adairs" or "the Company") with a convenient way of reinvesting all or part of their dividends in additional Shares in the Company rather than receiving those dividends in cash.

The Adairs Board will determine whether the DRP will apply with respect to each dividend at the time it considers the declaration of that dividend. Adairs will announce whether the DRP will apply with respect to a dividend on or before the time that a dividend is announced.

This booklet contains information in relation to the DRP. Please read this booklet carefully. A copy of the Plan Rules of the DRP is included in this booklet, which you should read carefully before deciding whether to participate in the DRP.

Any information provided by Adairs in this booklet is of a general nature only and does not take into account your personal circumstances. You should consult your own financial or legal adviser if you are unsure about what is the best option for you. You should also seek your own taxation advice before deciding what is best for you.

Features of the Plan include:

INCREASE YOUR SHAREHOLDING

The Plan is an easy and convenient way to increase your Adairs shareholding.

NO TRANSACTIONAL COSTS

You do not have to appoint a broker and you will not have to pay fees, brokerage or other transaction costs for shares acquired by you under the Plan.

PARTICIPATION IS OPTIONAL

Participation is entirely voluntary, and you can join, withdraw or vary your participation in the Plan at any time.

PARTICIPATION IS FLEXIBLE

You can choose to reinvest all, part or none of your dividend in the Plan.

SHARES RANK EQUALLY

Shares acquired by you under the Plan will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company.

DIVIDEND STATEMENTS

Plan statements outlining the dividend calculation and the details of your participation in the Plan will be dispatched on or around the relevant dividend payment date.

IMPORTANT NOTE

Adairs Limited and its related bodies corporate (Adairs) do not provide you with any investment, financial product or other professional advice. Adairs encourage you to seek your own independent advice before making any financial decisions. Adairs is not licensed in Australia to provide financial product advice in relation to shares in Adairs (or any other type of financial product).

The DRP is available only to Adairs shareholders who are residents of Australia or New Zealand - see Rule 3 of the Plan Rules

If you have any questions in relation to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan after reading this booklet, please contact the Adairs share registry provider, Link Market Services on:

Phone:

1300 554 474 (within Australia)

+61 1300 554 474 (outside Australia)

Email:

registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

www.investors.adairs.com.au

This booklet is dated February 2022

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adairs Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADAIRS LIMITED
12:01aADAIRS : ADH - Activation of Dividend Reinvestment Plan
PU
02/20ADAIRS : ADH 1H FY2022 Results Presentation
PU
02/20ADAIRS : ADH 1H FY2022 Results Announcement
PU
02/20ADAIRS : ADH 1H FY2022 Appendix 4D & Interim Financial Report
PU
01/24Australia shares close at 8-month low ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
RE
01/23Adairs Limited Reports Unaudited Trading Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2022
CI
2021ADAIRS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ADH
PU
2021Adairs Limited completed the acquisition of Focus On Furniture Pty Ltd.
CI
2021ADAIRS : Application for quotation of securities - ADH
PU
2021Adairs Limited agreed to acquire Focus On Furniture from Rob Santalucia and others for ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 573 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2022 54,4 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net Debt 2022 124 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,90x
Yield 2022 6,92%
Capitalization 531 M 381 M 381 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 469
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart ADAIRS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adairs Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADAIRS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,11 AUD
Average target price 4,47 AUD
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Ronan Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ashley Gardner Chief Financial Officer
Brett David Chenoweth Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trent Peterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathryn Dianne Spargo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADAIRS LIMITED-22.44%381
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.08%16 036
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-17.01%10 240
RH-25.33%8 592
DUNELM GROUP PLC-6.23%3 575
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412