Adairs : ADH - Activation of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Release to the Australian Securities Exchange

Adairs Limited

Activation of Dividend Reinvestment Plan

21 February 2022

Adairs Limited (ASX: ADH) has today announced that its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be activated with effect from and including the FY22 interim dividend.

In respect of the FY22 interim dividend the Board has determined that:

The Pricing Period used to determine the Allocation Price under the DRP shall be the five (5) trading days commencing on and including the second Business Day immediately following the Dividend Record Date;

a 1.5% discount to the Average Market Price will apply in determining the Allocation Price under the DRP; and

DRP shares will be sourced via an issue of new ordinary shares by Adairs Limited.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10.8, a DRP Information Booklet (which includes a copy of the updated DRP Rules which have been adopted by the Board) accompanies this announcement. Shareholders should read the DRP Rules carefully before deciding whether to participate in the DRP.

The number of shares issued via the DRP will depend on participation levels and the DRP Allocation price, with proceeds raised to be used to support the ongoing growth of the group.

DRP Election Forms will be sent to shareholders in the next seven days with instructions on how to participate in the DRP should they wish to do so.

DRP elections must be received by no later than 5pm (Melbourne time) on Wednesday 23 March 2022 to be effective for the FY22 interim dividend.

Questions in relation to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan should be directed to the Adairs share registry provider, Link Market Services, by phone on 1300 554 474 (within Australia) or +61 1300 554 474 (if outside Australia) or via email on registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

This announcement has been approved by the Board of Adairs Limited.