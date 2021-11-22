Log in
    ADH   AU000000ADH2

ADAIRS LIMITED

(ADH)
Adairs : Application for quotation of securities - ADH

11/22/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ADAIRS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 23, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ADH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

103,379

17/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ADAIRS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

50147375451

1.3

ASX issuer code

ADH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ADHAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ADH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

103,379

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/11/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

103,379

Mark Ronan

Mark Ronan

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 17/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

103,379

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 2.00000000

Forpersonal

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The shares issue to Mark Ronan were to fulfill the exercise of his FY17 options. These options were approved at the 2016

AGM on the 18 November 2016.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adairs Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
