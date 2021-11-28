AdAlta : AGM presentations & first iCAR-T data

CHAIR'S ADDRESS

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am pleased to welcome you to AdAlta's 2021 Annual General Meeting. This AGM is being conducted in a fully virtual environment to enable participation of all those around the world affected by the ongoing pandemic. Wherever you're joining us from today, I thank you for your participation.

Looking back, it is appropriate to characterise FY2021 as one of substantial progress for AdAlta - where we advanced our existing i-body enabled assets and expanded our pipeline.

Our lead asset, AD-214 which is being investigated for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Interstitial Lung Disease, completed a Phase I clinical trial, demonstrating that it was very well tolerated in single and multiple intravenous doses in healthy volunteers.

We also successfully developed a radio-labelled version of AD-214 for PET imaging, with pre-clinical studies demonstrating the value of this asset as a translational research tool. This showed that, although we could progress to Phase II with the current formulation of AD-214, this would not be the optimal formulation from a cost or patient convenience perspective. The time to availability of our next clinical batch of AD-214 affords us the opportunity to develop both inhaled and iv formulations. Importantly, we now have a clear pathway to clinical trials in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients using an inhaled formulation of AD-214, which we think will be preferred by both patients and clinicians. Despite the pre-clinical imaging results not being exactly as expected, our pre-clinical efficacy data remains valid and we continue to be confident that AD-214 could offer an important new option for sufferers of debilitating fibrotic diseases.

Our commercial collaboration with GE Healthcare moved to the next phase, following the successful identification of multiple i-bodies to be advanced into pre-clinical development for use as a potential PET diagnostic imaging agent. GE Healthcare are leading pre-clinical development and AdAlta continue to earn revenue from this collaboration as we support pre- clinical and manufacturing development.

We also entered a collaboration with Carina Biotech Pty Ltd (Carina) to develop precision- engineered, i-body enabled, CAR-T cells with potential to make these breakthrough therapies available to a wider range of patients with solid cancers. Both the GE and Carina collaborations contribute to our strategy to expand our pipeline and provide commercial validation of our platform.

AdAlta is now in the middle - or expansion - phase of the growth strategy we outlined in 2020. Our near-term strategic priorities remain the following, which Tim Oldham will expand upon through his CEO's presentation.

Firstly, we will continue to progress AD-214through clinical value inflection points following successful completion of Phase I clinical studies.

Secondly, we will continue to add additional assets to our internal pipeline.

Thirdly, we will progress multiple collaborations in our external pipeline. The PET imaging agents that GE Healthcare is developing could generate royalty revenue for AdAlta much earlier than AD-214 and in FY22 we also anticipate first experimental results from our new collaboration with Carina.