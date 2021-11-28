AdAlta : AGM presentations & first iCAR-T data

AGM: CHAIR ADDRESS, CEO PRESENTATION AND FIRST i-CAR-T DATA
MELBOURNE Australia, 29 November 2021: AdAlta Limited (ASX:1AD), the clinical stage drug discovery company developing novel therapeutic products from its i-body platform is pleased to release presentations to be made its Annual General Meeting today by Chair, Dr Paul MacLeman and CEO and Managing Director, Dr Tim Oldham.
Highlights of the presentations include:
Progress report against 2021 milestones set at the 2020 AGM
Milestones for 2022 calendar year
Proof of principle data showing i-bodies can be incorporated into Carina's CAR-T cells and achieve targeted cell killing.
AdAlta and Carina Biotech (Carina) announced a collaboration to develop precision engineered, i-body enabled chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells as cancer therapeutics on 24 August 2021. Under the collaboration, AdAlta will discover i-bodies for up to five solid tumour targets (antigens) that Carina Biotech will then use with its proprietary CAR-T technologies to develop CAR-T cell therapy products. The i-body enabled CAR-T cell is expected to bring improved targeting, better penetration and treatment persistence when used to treat solid tumours.
In preliminary proof of principle studies, an AdAlta i-body binding to an undisclosed target was incorporated into three different CAR designs and successfully engineered into T cells using Carina technology to create three different CAR-T cells. The ability of these CAR-T cells to kill target cells expressing the target antigen were assessed.
Key findings of these proof of principle experiments were:
97% of T cells in culture incorporated the i-body CAR to become i-CAR-T cells which then expanded during manufacturing at the rates expected;
i-bodyenabled CAR-T cells were capable of in vitro killing a cell line engineered to overexpress the i-body's target, but did not kill the original cells; and
i-bodyenabled CAR-T cells were capable of in vitro killing of two colorectal cancer cell lines and (less effectively) a glioblastoma (brain) cancer cell line known to express the i-body's target. Illustrative data is shown in the attached presentation.
Managing Director and CEO, Dr Tim Oldham commented:
"We are very pleased to share the proof of principle data that so excited us about the potential of this collaboration. We look forward to first experimental results on agreed targets under the collaboration in the first half of next year."
The Company also notes the issuance of a first Singapore Patent 11201705583X and a second Australian Patent 2019203511 protecting the i-body sequence used in AdAlta's lead product, AD-214, sequences similar to this, and pharmaceutical compositions containing these i-body sequences and their uses in therapeutic and diagnostic applications, including Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), the lead indication for which
AD-214 is being developed. These patents expire on 8 January 2036. This adds to patent protection already obtained in Australia (2017), USA (2020 and 2021) and Japan (2021), with additional applications pending in Europe, China, India and other markets.
Authorised for lodgement by:
Tim Oldham
CEO and Managing Director
November 2021
Notes to editor
About AdAlta
AdAlta Limited is a clinical stage drug development company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The Company is using its proprietary i-body technology platform to solve challenging drug targeting problems and generate a promising new class of single domain antibody protein therapeutics with the potential to treat some of today's most challenging medical conditions.
The i-body technology mimics the shape and properties of a unique and versatile antigen binding domain that was discovered initially in sharks and then developed as a human protein. The result is a range of unique proteins capable of interacting with high selectivity, specificity and affinity with previously difficult to access targets such as G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) that are implicated in many serious diseases. i-bodies are the first fully human single domain antibody scaffold and the first based on the shark motif to reach clinical trials.
AdAlta has completed Phase I clinical studies for its lead i-body candidate, AD-214, that is being developed for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and other human fibrotic diseases for which current therapies are sub-optimal and there is a high unmet medical need. A second target implicated in fibrosis is in discovery research.
The Company is also entering collaborative partnerships to advance the development of its i-body platform. It has a revenue generating agreement with GE Healthcare to co- develop i-bodies as diagnostic imaging agents against Granzyme B, a biomarker of response to immuno-oncology drugs, a program now in preclinical development. It also has a collaboration with Carina Biotech to co-develop precision engineered, i-body enabled CAR-T cell therapies to bring new hope to patients with cancer.
AdAlta's strategy is to maximise the products developed using its next generation i-body platform by internally discovering and developing selected i-body enabled product candidates against GPCRs implicated in fibrosis, inflammation and cancer and partnering with other biopharmaceutical companies to develop product candidates against other classes of receptor, in other indications, and in other product formats.
I am pleased to welcome you to AdAlta's 2021 Annual General Meeting. This AGM is being conducted in a fully virtual environment to enable participation of all those around the world affected by the ongoing pandemic. Wherever you're joining us from today, I thank you for your participation.
Looking back, it is appropriate to characterise FY2021 as one of substantial progress for AdAlta - where we advanced our existing i-body enabled assets and expanded our pipeline.
Our lead asset, AD-214 which is being investigated for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Interstitial Lung Disease, completed a Phase I clinical trial, demonstrating that it was very well tolerated in single and multiple intravenous doses in healthy volunteers.
We also successfully developed a radio-labelled version of AD-214 for PET imaging, with pre-clinical studies demonstrating the value of this asset as a translational research tool. This showed that, although we could progress to Phase II with the current formulation of AD-214, this would not be the optimal formulation from a cost or patient convenience perspective. The time to availability of our next clinical batch of AD-214 affords us the opportunity to develop both inhaled and iv formulations. Importantly, we now have a clear pathway to clinical trials in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients using an inhaled formulation of AD-214, which we think will be preferred by both patients and clinicians. Despite the pre-clinical imaging results not being exactly as expected, our pre-clinical efficacy data remains valid and we continue to be confident that AD-214 could offer an important new option for sufferers of debilitating fibrotic diseases.
Our commercial collaboration with GE Healthcare moved to the next phase, following the successful identification of multiple i-bodies to be advanced into pre-clinical development for use as a potential PET diagnostic imaging agent. GE Healthcare are leading pre-clinical development and AdAlta continue to earn revenue from this collaboration as we support pre- clinical and manufacturing development.
We also entered a collaboration with Carina Biotech Pty Ltd (Carina) to develop precision- engineered, i-body enabled, CAR-T cells with potential to make these breakthrough therapies available to a wider range of patients with solid cancers. Both the GE and Carina collaborations contribute to our strategy to expand our pipeline and provide commercial validation of our platform.
AdAlta is now in the middle - or expansion - phase of the growth strategy we outlined in 2020. Our near-term strategic priorities remain the following, which Tim Oldham will expand upon through his CEO's presentation.
Firstly, we will continue to progressAD-214through clinical value inflection points following successful completion of Phase I clinical studies.
Secondly, we will continue to add additional assets to our internal pipeline.
Thirdly, we will progress multiple collaborations in our external pipeline. The PET imaging agents that GE Healthcare is developing could generate royalty revenue for AdAlta much earlier than AD-214 and in FY22 we also anticipate first experimental results from our new collaboration with Carina.
Fourthly, we will continue to invest in our drug discovery and development platform to continue to improve its efficiency and intellectual property protection.
I would like to acknowledge and thank you, our shareholders, who supported us last year with $8.1 million in new funds and for your continued support and encouragement of our strategy.
I'd like to express my gratitude to our management team and Board for all the significant effort deployed throughout FY21.
Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to disrupt individuals, companies and economies in unprecedented ways in 2021. AdAlta is in the fortunate position that our laboratories, collaborators and clinical trial sites have generally been able to remain open and our programs suffered only minor delays as a result, with the most significant impact being the previously announced extended lead time for our next AD-214clinical material.
Our thoughts are with all those less fortunate than us, and particularly with the survivors of COVID-19 infection who it would appear may be at greater risk of developing lung fibrosis. This highlights even more the importance of the work we are doing to bring AD-214 to the lung fibrosis patients who so desperately need new therapeutic options.
We will now progress to the formal business of the meeting, after which our CEO and Managing Director, Dr Tim Oldham to deliver his report and provide opportunities for questions.
