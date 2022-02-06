Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  AdAlta Limited
  News
  Summary
    1AD   AU0000001AD2

ADALTA LIMITED

(1AD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03 11:00:06 pm
0.084 AUD   +2.44%
04:38pADALTA : Application for quotation of securities - 1AD
PU
01/23ADALTA : Quarterly Appendix 4C and Activities Report
PU
01/19ADALTA : Presentation to Share Cafe Webinar
PU
AdAlta : Application for quotation of securities - 1AD

02/06/2022 | 04:38pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ADALTA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

1AD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

17,169,940

07/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ADALTA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

92120332925

1.3

ASX issuer code

1AD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

15-Dec-2021 09:54

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)

1AD

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Last day to issue any Shortfall is Friday 29 April 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

1AD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

7/2/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

17,169,940

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07300000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AdAlta Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
