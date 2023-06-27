UNITED STATES

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): June 27, 2023

ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING and MINERALS GROUP

Nevada 000-49729 61-1745150

99 East State Street, # 202, Eagle, Idaho83616

Registrant's telephone number: (310) 220-4280

Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant

On June 27, 2023, Nicholas A. Parks completed the acquisition of 11,866,563 shares of the common stock of Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (the "Company") from Global Strategies, Inc. The 11,866,563 shares represent approximately 73% of the outstanding shares of the Company as of the date hereof.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment orf Principal Officers.

Resignation of Dr. Larry Eastland

On June 27, 2023, Dr. Larry Eastland submitted his resignation as President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Company.

Appointment of Nicholas A. Parks

Effective June 27, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Mr. Nicholas A. Parks, controlling shareholder, as the Company's President, Treasurer, and Secretary and to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Parks, age 44, has served as the Managing Member of Parks Amusements since September 2014 and the CEO and Chairman of The Pinball Company since August 2006. Parks Amusements operates Level Up Entertainment (www.levelupthefun.com), a family entertainment center, and Lakeside Ashland (www.lakesideashland.com), an amphitheater and event venue. Both businesses are currently operating in Columbia, Missouri. The Pinball Company, with offices in St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri, is a leading online retailer of pinball machines, arcades, and other game room products. Mr . Parks graduated from the University of Missouri - Columbia in 2002 (B.S. Business Administration), and obtained his MBA from the same university in 2005.

The Company has not yet entered into an employment agreement with Mr. Parks.

There are no family relationships between Mr. Parks and any director or executive officer of the Company, and Mr. Parks is not a party to any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Parks and any other persons pursuant to which Mr. Parks was appointed as the Company's sole officer. Mr. Parks was a control person of OTCMarkets listed Parks! America Inc. (PRKA) between December 2014 and July 2015 and between April 2017 and September 2019.

