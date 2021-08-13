Log in
    ADMS   US00548A1060

ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ADMS)
  
Adamas Pharmaceuticals : Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

08/13/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted three new employees restricted stock units to acquire 38,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The restricted stock units vest over three years and were granted pursuant to the Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2016 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the company's board of directors in March 2016 under Rule 5653(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 207 M 207 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 97,7%
Technical analysis trends ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,54 $
Average target price 8,79 $
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil F. McFarlane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher B. Prentiss Chief Financial Officer
David L. Mahoney Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Quartel Chief Medical Officer
William W. Ericson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.85%207
MODERNA, INC.274.67%157 995
LONZA GROUP AG26.93%58 102
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.37.44%47 185
CELLTRION, INC.-23.26%33 050
SEAGEN INC.-10.82%28 416