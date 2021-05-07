Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADMS   US00548A1060

ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ADMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adamas Pharmaceuticals : Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

05/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted five new employees restricted stock units to acquire 58,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The restricted stock units vest over three years and were granted pursuant to the Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2016 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the company's board of directors in March 2016 under Rule 5653(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases.

Source: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:06pADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces New Employment Inducement Grant
BU
04/30ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS  : to Present at Upcoming BofA Conference
AQ
04/28ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Launches 'Picture More Time' Campaign to Raise Awarene..
AQ
04/27ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Launches “Picture More Time” Campaign to R..
BU
04/26ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS  : to Announce First Quarter Financial Results and Host C..
BU
04/20ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Survey data detailing impact of OFF time and dyskinesi..
AQ
04/19ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Survey data detailing impact of OFF time and dyskinesi..
BU
04/15ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces Two Presentations for the American Academy o..
BU
04/07ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS  : to Present at Upcoming Needham Conference
BU
03/29ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS  : publishes new data analyses demonstrating GOCOVRI trea..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -48,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 9,07 $
Last Close Price 5,02 $
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 80,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neil F. McFarlane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher B. Prentiss Chief Financial Officer
David L. Mahoney Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Quartel Chief Medical Officer
William W. Ericson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.94%228
MODERNA, INC.53.63%64 284
LONZA GROUP AG1.05%46 978
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.05%44 316
CELLTRION, INC.-27.58%30 699
SEAGEN INC.-22.31%24 694