ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals : Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

07/09/2021
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted four new employees restricted stock units to acquire 44,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The restricted stock units vest over three years and were granted pursuant to the Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2016 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the company's board of directors in March 2016 under Rule 5653(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -42,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 238 M 238 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 138
Free-Float 97,7%
Technical analysis trends ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,24 $
Average target price 8,58 $
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil F. McFarlane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher B. Prentiss Chief Financial Officer
David L. Mahoney Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Quartel Chief Medical Officer
William W. Ericson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.02%237
MODERNA, INC.122.83%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG17.69%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.87%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-27.02%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-14.95%28 525