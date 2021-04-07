Log in
ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ADMS)
Adamas Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming Needham Conference

04/07/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 12 – 15, 2021.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on April 14 from 3:00 Eastern Time on the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations. The replay will be available for 30 days.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and, society. We are a fully-integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Source: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
