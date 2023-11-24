Adamera Minerals Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.146686 million compared to CAD 0.081677 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.399913 million compared to CAD 0.439447 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to CAD 0.002 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.002 compared to CAD 0.002 a year ago.
November 24, 2023 at 02:48 pm EST
