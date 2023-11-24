Adamera Minerals Corp. is a Canada-based exploration stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company holds the mineral claims and permits: Cooke Mountain Project, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Hedley, and Others. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Cooke Mountain Project. The Cooke Mountain project includes the Goodfoot, Lamefoot South, Overlook, Oversight, Lambert Creek and the HLK claims. The Empire Creek property is located on the western margin of the Republic of Graben, six kilometers (km) south of the K2 Mine. The Buckhorn 2.0 project area located in Northeast Washington state covers 9100 acres (36 square km) and extends more then 10 km to the Canadian-United States border, along the western margin of the Torada Graben. Its Others claims and permits include Talisman, Flaghill, and Nunavut and Northwest Territories. The Talisman is engaged in the Washington, United States and British Columbia, Canada.

Sector Gold