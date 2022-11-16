Adamera Minerals : Earnings Document

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
ADAMERA MINERALS CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30
December 31
2022
2021
Note
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current
Cash
$
1,417,592
$
1,764,987
Receivables
44,564
20,097
Due from optionee
10(a)
-
56,065
Prepaids
67,155
58,771
Marketable securities
5
140,000
185,000
Current portion of finance lease receivables
9
365,854
334,650
2,035,165
2,419,570
Non-current
Equipment
6
10,180
10,560
Right-of-use asset
8
41,285
51,901
Long-term portion of finance lease receivables
9
776,776
1,015,478
Deposits
7
57,573
55,917
Exploration deposits
7
190,585
130,341
Mineral properties
10
6,645,963
5,761,648
7,722,362
7,025,845
$
9,757,527
$
9,445,415
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11
$
150,662
$
198,573
Security deposits
77,640
69,935
Restoration provisions
10(e)(iii)
-
151,888
Due to related parties
13
34,665
67,242
Current portion of lease liabilities
8
259,326
246,100
Flow-through share premium liability
18
34,103
-
556,396
733,738
Non-current
Canada Emergency Business Account
12
40,000
40,000
Long-term portion of lease liabilities
8
550,596
746,777
590,596
786,777
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
14
38,060,789
36,944,452
Share-based compensation reserve
14
1,917,385
1,908,640
Deficit
(31,367,639)
(30,928,192)
8,610,535
7,924,900
$
9,757,527
$
9,445,415
Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)
Commitment (Note 17)
Approved and authorized by the Board pn November 14, 2022
On behalf of the Board:
"Mark Kolebaba"
"Alex Adams"
Mark Kolebaba
Alex Adams
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
ADAMERA MINERALS CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Accounting and audit
13
$
23,293
$
35,000
$
72,696
$
101,316
Consulting fees
150
125
525
78,438
Depreciation
6
153
206
460
618
Depreciation of right-of-use asset
8
3,538
3,539
10,616
10,616
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(19,036)
(29,905)
(29,656)
5,881
Interest expense on lease liabilities
8
14,453
18,636
46,560
58,894
Legal fees
-
4,913
1,847
6,645
Office and miscellaneous, net of recoveries
8,258
5,920
25,165
21,429
Property investigation costs
-
-
-
3,473
Property expenses, maintenance and rent
44,373
44,471
129,638
131,175
Restoration expenses
10(e)(iii)
7,823
-
60,535
-
Share-based compensation
13, 14(c)
-
17,380
8,745
67,585
Shareholder communications
18,225
10,771
50,821
63,271
Wages and benefits
13
56,733
58,897
189,959
117,724
(157,963)
(169,953)
(567,911)
(667,065)
Other income
Fair value gain (loss) on marketable securities
5
10,000
30,000
(45,000)
(20,000)
Finance income on sublease
9
20,389
26,852
65,398
82,111
Flow-through share premium recovery
18
45,897
-
45,897
-
Gain on sale of equipment
-
-
-
3,149
Income from subleasing
9
-
41,191
49,602
34,330
Other income
5
-
-
-
250,000
Rental income
-
6,300
12,567
6,300
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(81,677)
$
(65,610)
$
(439,447)
$
(311,175)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.000)
$
(0.000)
$
(0.002)
$
(0.002)
Weighted average number of common shares
211,296,189
203,808,595
206,398,187
195,652,712
outstanding
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
