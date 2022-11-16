Advanced search
    ADZ   CA00547Y1051

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP.

(ADZ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:53 2022-11-15 am EST
0.0700 CAD    0.00%
Adamera Minerals : Earnings Document

11/16/2022 | 03:29am EST
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

1100, 1111 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6

Tel: (604) 484-2212

Fax: (604) 484-7143

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2022

(Canadian Dollars)

Index

Page

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements

Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

6

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

7-23

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30

December 31

2022

2021

Note

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Current

Cash

$

1,417,592

$

1,764,987

Receivables

44,564

20,097

Due from optionee

10(a)

-

56,065

Prepaids

67,155

58,771

Marketable securities

5

140,000

185,000

Current portion of finance lease receivables

9

365,854

334,650

2,035,165

2,419,570

Non-current

Equipment

6

10,180

10,560

Right-of-use asset

8

41,285

51,901

Long-term portion of finance lease receivables

9

776,776

1,015,478

Deposits

7

57,573

55,917

Exploration deposits

7

190,585

130,341

Mineral properties

10

6,645,963

5,761,648

7,722,362

7,025,845

$

9,757,527

$

9,445,415

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11

$

150,662

$

198,573

Security deposits

77,640

69,935

Restoration provisions

10(e)(iii)

-

151,888

Due to related parties

13

34,665

67,242

Current portion of lease liabilities

8

259,326

246,100

Flow-through share premium liability

18

34,103

-

556,396

733,738

Non-current

Canada Emergency Business Account

12

40,000

40,000

Long-term portion of lease liabilities

8

550,596

746,777

590,596

786,777

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

14

38,060,789

36,944,452

Share-based compensation reserve

14

1,917,385

1,908,640

Deficit

(31,367,639)

(30,928,192)

8,610,535

7,924,900

$

9,757,527

$

9,445,415

Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)

Commitment (Note 17)

Approved and authorized by the Board pn November 14, 2022

On behalf of the Board:

"Mark Kolebaba"

"Alex Adams"

Mark Kolebaba

Alex Adams

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

- 3 -

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited; Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Accounting and audit

13

$

23,293

$

35,000

$

72,696

$

101,316

Consulting fees

150

125

525

78,438

Depreciation

6

153

206

460

618

Depreciation of right-of-use asset

8

3,538

3,539

10,616

10,616

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(19,036)

(29,905)

(29,656)

5,881

Interest expense on lease liabilities

8

14,453

18,636

46,560

58,894

Legal fees

-

4,913

1,847

6,645

Office and miscellaneous, net of recoveries

8,258

5,920

25,165

21,429

Property investigation costs

-

-

-

3,473

Property expenses, maintenance and rent

44,373

44,471

129,638

131,175

Restoration expenses

10(e)(iii)

7,823

-

60,535

-

Share-based compensation

13, 14(c)

-

17,380

8,745

67,585

Shareholder communications

18,225

10,771

50,821

63,271

Wages and benefits

13

56,733

58,897

189,959

117,724

(157,963)

(169,953)

(567,911)

(667,065)

Other income

Fair value gain (loss) on marketable securities

5

10,000

30,000

(45,000)

(20,000)

Finance income on sublease

9

20,389

26,852

65,398

82,111

Flow-through share premium recovery

18

45,897

-

45,897

-

Gain on sale of equipment

-

-

-

3,149

Income from subleasing

9

-

41,191

49,602

34,330

Other income

5

-

-

-

250,000

Rental income

-

6,300

12,567

6,300

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(81,677)

$

(65,610)

$

(439,447)

$

(311,175)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.000)

$

(0.000)

$

(0.002)

$

(0.002)

Weighted average number of common shares

211,296,189

203,808,595

206,398,187

195,652,712

outstanding

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Adamera Minerals Corp. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:28:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
