Adamis Pharmaceuticals : Amendment to Annual Report - Form 10-K/A
09/20/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-K/A
Amendment No. 2
Annual Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
Transition Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Commission File Number 000-26372
ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION
Delaware
82-0429727
11455 El Camino Real, Suite 310, San Diego, CA 92130
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (858) 997-2400
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value
The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the Registrant as of June 30, 2021 was $162,839,042.
At April 25, 2022, the Company had 149,733,265 shares outstanding.
Documents Incorporated by Reference: None
EXPLANATORY NOTE
The Company is filing this Amendment No. 2 (this "Amendment") to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022 (the "Form 10-K"), to amend Part IV, Item 15 of our Form 10-K to include revised hyperlinks for certain of the Exhibits listed in that item. In addition, as required by Rule 12b-15 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, new certifications by the Company's principal executive officer and principal financial officer are filed herewith as exhibits to this Amendment. Except as described above and for currently-dated certifications of the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer filed herewith as Exhibits 31.1, 31.2, 32.1 and 32.2, this Amendment does not affect any other parts of, or exhibits to, the Form 10-K, and those unaffected parts or exhibits are not included in this Amendment. This Amendment does not reflect events occurring after the original date of filing of the Form 10-K or modify or update those disclosures that may be affected by subsequent events. Accordingly, this report is limited in scope to the items identified above and should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended.
Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "we," "our," and "the Company" refer to Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries.
PART IV
ITEM 15:
EXHIBITS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT SCHEDULES
