Adamis Pharmaceuticals : Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) Resignation of Directors

On September 7, 2021, Roshawn A. Blunt, a director of the Company and a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee, notified the Company that for personal reasons, effective as of October 1, 2021, she was resigning as a director of the Company. Her resignation was not because of any disagreement with the Company or the board of directors on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, practices or financial statements.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

None.

2