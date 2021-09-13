Log in
    ADMP   US00547W2089

ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION

(ADMP)
  Report
Adamis Pharmaceuticals : Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)
09/13/2021

09/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) Resignation of Directors

On September 7, 2021, Roshawn A. Blunt, a director of the Company and a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee, notified the Company that for personal reasons, effective as of October 1, 2021, she was resigning as a director of the Company. Her resignation was not because of any disagreement with the Company or the board of directors on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, practices or financial statements.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

None.

Disclaimer

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 20:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION
04:42pADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of..
PU
04:37pADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
09/02ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Begins Dosing Patients in Phase 2/3 Trial of Tempol to ..
MT
09/02Adamis Pharmaceuticals Doses First Patients in Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial for T..
GL
09/02Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Doses First Patients in Phase 2/3 Clinical..
CI
08/30NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/24ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS : 8-K (Form 8-K)
PU
08/24ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Contin..
AQ
08/24ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Names New CFO
MT
08/24Adamis Announces Appointment of David C. Benedicto as Chief Financial Officer..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,07 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis J. Carlo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David C. Benedicto Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard C. Williams Chairman
Ronald B. Moss Chief Medical Officer
Karen K. Daniels Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION120.57%159
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.09%439 546
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.33%328 241
PFIZER, INC.23.85%255 609
NOVO NORDISK A/S47.08%228 662
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY41.85%217 126