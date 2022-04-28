Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Adamjee Insurance Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    AICL   PK0004901010

ADAMJEE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(AICL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
31.62 PKR   -0.19%
04:16aADAMJEE INSURANCE : Financial Results for the Quarter Edned 31 March 2022
PU
04/27ADAMJEE INSURANCE : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
04/01AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adamjee Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Edned 31 March 2022

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Adamjee Insurance Company Limited

Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited)

For the Quarter Ended 31 March 2022

Quarter Ended

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

Rupees in thousand

Net Insurance Premium

3,756,123

2,898,305

Net Insurance Claims

(2,172,668)

(1,580,017)

Net Commission and other acquisition costs

(471,665)

(358,264)

Insurance claims and acquisition expenses

(2,644,333)

(1,938,281)

Management expenses

(882,843)

(751,785)

Underwriting results

228,947

208,239

Investment income

958,636

996,624

Rental income

38,880

29,568

Other income

47,104

22,812

Other expenses

(14,390)

(11,566)

Results of operating activities

1,259,177

1,245,677

Finance cost

(24,633)

(5,206)

Profit from window takaful operations

73,523

33,750

Profit before tax

1,308,067

1,274,221

Income tax expense

(379,709)

(365,116)

Profit after tax

928,358

909,105

Earnings (after tax) per share

-------------(Rupees)------------

2.65

2.60

Adamjee Insurance Company Limited

Consolidated Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited)

For the Quarter Ended 31 March 2022

Net Insurance Premium

9,498,536

7,690,106

Net Insurance Claims

(5,037,103)

(3,732,867)

Net Commission and other acquisition costs

(1,300,722)

(1,124,549)

Insurance claims and acquisition expenses

(6,337,825)

(4,857,416)

Management expenses

(1,123,055)

(952,108)

Net change in insurance liabilities (other than outstanding claims)

(2,785,549)

(2,389,412)

Underwriting results

(747,893)

(508,830)

Investment income

1,749,572

2,002,514

Net fair value loss on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss

(268,406)

(307,090)

Net unrealized gain on investment property

-

42,000

Rental income

24,203

17,845

Other income

201,857

104,624

Other expenses

(16,304)

(20,435)

Results of operating activities

943,029

1,330,628

Finance cost

(25,406)

(5,653)

Profit from window takaful operations

73,523

33,750

Profit before tax

991,146

1,358,725

Income tax expense

(408,410)

(384,494)

Profit after tax

582,736

974,231

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

580,559

974,231

Non-controlling interest

2,177

-

582,736

974,231

Earnings (after tax) per share

Disclaimer

Adamjee Insurance Company Limited published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
