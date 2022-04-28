Adamjee Insurance : Financial Results for the Quarter Edned 31 March 2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Limited
Unconsolidated Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited)
For the Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
Quarter Ended
31 March 2022
31 March 2021
Rupees in thousand
Net Insurance Premium
3,756,123
2,898,305
Net Insurance Claims
(2,172,668)
(1,580,017)
Net Commission and other acquisition costs
(471,665)
(358,264)
Insurance claims and acquisition expenses
(2,644,333)
(1,938,281)
Management expenses
(882,843)
(751,785)
Underwriting results
228,947
208,239
Investment income
958,636
996,624
Rental income
38,880
29,568
Other income
47,104
22,812
Other expenses
(14,390)
(11,566)
Results of operating activities
1,259,177
1,245,677
Finance cost
(24,633)
(5,206)
Profit from window takaful operations
73,523
33,750
Profit before tax
1,308,067
1,274,221
Income tax expense
(379,709)
(365,116)
Profit after tax
928,358
909,105
Earnings (after tax) per share
-------------(Rupees)------------
2.65
2.60
Adamjee Insurance Company Limited
Consolidated Condensed Interim Profit and Loss Account (Un-audited)
For the Quarter Ended 31 March 2022
Net Insurance Premium
9,498,536
7,690,106
Net Insurance Claims
(5,037,103)
(3,732,867)
Net Commission and other acquisition costs
(1,300,722)
(1,124,549)
Insurance claims and acquisition expenses
(6,337,825)
(4,857,416)
Management expenses
(1,123,055)
(952,108)
Net change in insurance liabilities (other than outstanding claims)
(2,785,549)
(2,389,412)
Underwriting results
(747,893)
(508,830)
Investment income
1,749,572
2,002,514
Net fair value loss on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
(268,406)
(307,090)
Net unrealized gain on investment property
-
42,000
Rental income
24,203
17,845
Other income
201,857
104,624
Other expenses
(16,304)
(20,435)
Results of operating activities
943,029
1,330,628
Finance cost
(25,406)
(5,653)
Profit from window takaful operations
73,523
33,750
Profit before tax
991,146
1,358,725
Income tax expense
(408,410)
(384,494)
Profit after tax
582,736
974,231
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
580,559
974,231
Non-controlling interest
2,177
-
582,736
974,231
Earnings (after tax) per share
Disclaimer
Adamjee Insurance Company Limited published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADAMJEE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Sales 2022
12 214 M
65,8 M
65,8 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
10,3%
Capitalization
11 067 M
59,6 M
59,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,91x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees
2 912
Free-Float
47,1%
Chart ADAMJEE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ADAMJEE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
31,62
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-