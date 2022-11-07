Adamjee Insurance : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

STATEMENT UNDER SECTION 134(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2017

This statement sets out material facts pertaining to the special business to be transacted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on November 30, 2022.

A) Additional Equity Investments in Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) is a joint venture company which has set up a green field project for assembly and sales of Hyundai brand vehicles in Pakistan (the "Project"). The paid-up share capital of HNMPL is held by:

Nishat Mills Limited (12%)

DG Khan Cement Company Limited (10%)

Adamjee Insurance Company Limited (10%)

Security General Insurance Company Limited (12.14%)

Millat Tractors Limited (15.86%)

Sojitz Corporation (40%).

HNMPL may issue right shares to meet working capital requirements and the Company will be offerred right shares for subscription at par value of Rs. 10 each. The Board of Directors has already approved the additional investment by way of subscription of right shares.

The already approved amount by AICL of equity investment of Rs. 1,056,400,000 (Rupees One Billion Fifty-six Million Four Hundred Thousand Only) in HNMPL shall increase to Rs. 1,956,400,000/- (Rupees One Billion Nine Fifty-Six Million Four Hundred Thousand Only). The Company has so far invested Rs. 1,056,230,000/- out of the above limit.

The following resolution is proposed to be passed as special resolution, with or without any modification.

RESOLVED THAT approval of the members of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited ("the Company") be and is hereby accorded and the Company be and is hereby authorized in terms of Section 199 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2017 to make additional long-term equity investment up to Rs. 900,000,000 (Rupees Nine Hundred Million Only) in Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt) Limited (HNMPL), an associated company, by way of subscribing up to 90,000,000 right shares, at Par value of Rs. 10/- each as and when offered by HNMPL to the Company on the Company's shareholding, as per other terms and conditions disclosed to the members.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT this resolution shall be valid for a period of four (4) years starting from the date of approval by members and the Chief Executive Officer and/or Chief Financial Officer and/or Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby singly empowered and authorized to do all acts, matters, deeds and things, take any or all necessary actions including signing and execution of agreement(s) and to complete all legal formalities including filing of documents as may be necessary or incidental expedient for the purpose of implementing the aforesaid resolutions.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company be and is hereby authorized to dispose of through any mode, a part or all of equity investment in HNMPL made by the Company from time to time and to dispose of and / or decline a part or all of its entitlement of right shares as and when offered by HNMPL and the Chief Executive Officer and / or Chief Financial Officer and / or Company Secretary be and are hereby authorized singly to take the decision of divestment and / or declining of right shares entitlement as they may deem appropriate and necessary in the best interest of the Company and its members.