Adamjee Insurance : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

ADAMJEE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

Registered Office: Adamjee House, 80/A, Block E/1, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-III, Lahore

NOTICE OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at the Nishat Hotel, Gulberg, Lahore and through video link facility on Friday June 16, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. to transact the following special business:

1. To consider and if thought fit, to increase the authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 3,750,000,000 to Rs. 30,000,000,000 by creation of 2,625,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each and to alter Clause 5 of the Memorandum of Association and Article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company by passing the following resolution as special resolution, with or without modification, addition or deletion:

RESOLVED:

"That the Authorized Share Capital of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited (the "Company") be increased from Rs. 3,750,000,000 divided into 375,000,000 shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 30,000,000,000 divided into 3,000,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each". "That consequent upon the said increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company, Clause 5 of the Memorandum of Association and Article 4 of the Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby altered to read as follows:

CLAUSE 5 OF THE MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 30,000,000,000 divided into 3,000,000,000 shares of Rs. 10 each having such rights, privileges and conditions attaching thereto as are provided in the Articles of Association of the Company with power to vary, modify or abrogate any such rights, privileges, or conditions and to increase, reduce, reorganize, consolidate, or subdivide the share capital into different kinds and classes in such manner as may for the time being provided by the Articles of Association of the Company.

ARTICLE 4 OF THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 30,000,000,000divided into 3,000,000,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each".

"That the shares when issued shall carry equal voting rights and rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in all respects in conformity with the provisions of Section 85 of the Companies Act 2017". "That Chief Executive and Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby jointly or severally authorized to complete all legal and corporate formalities for increasing the authorized capital of the Company and to effectuate this special resolution.

2. "To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modifications, the following special resolution to substitute Article 118 of the Articles of Association

Resolved That, Article 118 of the Articles of Association be and are hereby substituted to read as follows:

Resolved further that the Chief Executive and / or Company Secretary be and are hereby singly authorized to do all acts, deeds and things and take all steps to fulfill the legal, corporate and procedural formalities and all necessary actions ancillary and incidental including filing of requisite documents and returns as may be required with the Registrar of Companies, SECP and complying with all other regulatory requirements so as to effectuate the alteration in the Articles of Association of the Company and implementing this resolution.

Resolved further that the aforesaid alteration in the Articles of Association of the Company shall be subject to any amendment, modification, addition, or deletion as may be required in accordance with the applicable law and approved by the Chief Executive or Company Secretary which amendment, modification, addition or deletion shall be deemed part of this special resolution without the need for passing a fresh special resolution".