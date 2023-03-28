Adamjee Life Assurance : Board Meeting In Progress

adamjeelife

March 28, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Board Meeting In Progress

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on March 28, 2023, at 10:00 am, at Karachi to consider the agenda other than financial results is in progress.

Please inform theTRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Rahim Vallyani Company Secretary

CC:Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building

63 Jinnah Avenue Blue Area Islamabad