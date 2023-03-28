Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALIFE   PK0130801019

ADAMJEE LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(ALIFE)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
18.43 PKR   +7.46%
Adamjee Life Assurance : Board Meeting In Progress

03/28/2023 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

adamjeelife

March 28, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Board Meeting In Progress

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on March 28, 2023, at 10:00 am, at Karachi to consider the agenda other than financial results is in progress.

Please inform theTRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Rahim Vallyani Company Secretary

CC:Director/HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building

63 Jinnah Avenue Blue Area Islamabad

Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd.

UAN:+92 (21) 111-11-5433

Principal Office

Registered Office

Tel: +92(21)38677100,37134900

3rd and 4th Floor, Adamjee House,

Office No. 505, 5th Floor, ISE Towers,

Fax: +92(21)38630011

I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi - 74000

55-B, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

www.adamjeelife.com

Disclaimer

Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 05:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 23 171 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Net income 2021 174 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net cash 2021 16 991 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 945 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1 991
Free-Float -
Chart ADAMJEE LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mian Umer Mansha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaikh Muhammad Jawed Chairman
Muhammad Ali Zeb Director
Imran Maqbool Malik Director
Naz Mansha Director
