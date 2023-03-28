Adamjee Life Assurance : Board Meeting In Progress

adamjeelife
March 28, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi.
Subject: Board Meeting In Progress
Dear Sir,
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on March 28, 2023, at 10:00 am, at Karachi to consider the agenda other than financial results is in progress.
Please inform theTRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Rahim Vallyani Company Secretary
CC:Director/HOD
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building
63 Jinnah Avenue Blue Area Islamabad
|
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd.
|
UAN:+92 (21) 111-11-5433
|
Principal Office
|
Registered Office
|
Tel: +92(21)38677100,37134900
|
3rd and 4th Floor, Adamjee House,
|
Office No. 505, 5th Floor, ISE Towers,
|
Fax: +92(21)38630011
|
I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi - 74000
|
55-B, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad
|
www.adamjeelife.com
Disclaimer
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 05:07:04 UTC.