  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALIFE   PK0130801019

ADAMJEE LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(ALIFE)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
21.84 PKR   +0.83%
04/20ADAMJEE LIFE ASSURANCE : Board of Directors Meeting - 1st Quarter 2022
PU
04/06ADAMJEE LIFE ASSURANCE : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
PU
2021Adamjee Life Plans Initial Public Offering
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adamjee Life Assurance : Board Meeting Reschedule - 1st Quarter 2022

04/25/2022 | 04:40am EDT
adamjeelife

April 25, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Board Meeting Rescheduled

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled on April 27, 2022 at 10:30 am, at Islamabad to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2022 for declaration of any entitlement has been rescheduled on April 27, 2022 at 02:30 pm.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 21, 2022 to April 27, 2022 as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

ahim Vallyani

Company Secretary

Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd. Principal Office 3rd and 4th Floor, Adamjee House, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi - 74000

UAN:+92 (21) 111-11-5433

Registered Office

Office No. 505, 5th Floor, ISE Towers, 55-B, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad

Tel: +92 (21) 38677100, 37134900 Fax: +92(21)38630011 www.adamjeelife.com

Disclaimer

Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 20 846 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2020 191 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
Net cash 2020 47 157 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 460 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1 810
Free-Float -
Chart ADAMJEE LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mian Umer Mansha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaikh Muhammad Jawed Chairman
Muhammad Ali Zeb Director
Imran Maqbool Malik Director
Naz Mansha Director