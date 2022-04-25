Adamjee Life Assurance : Board Meeting Reschedule - 1st Quarter 2022

adamjeelife

April 25, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Board Meeting Rescheduled

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled on April 27, 2022 at 10:30 am, at Islamabad to consider the Quarterly Accounts for the period ended March 31, 2022 for declaration of any entitlement has been rescheduled on April 27, 2022 at 02:30 pm.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 21, 2022 to April 27, 2022 as required under Clause 5.6.1(d) of PSX Regulations. Accordingly, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

Please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

ahim Vallyani

Company Secretary

