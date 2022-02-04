Log in
    ADX   US0062121043

ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC.

(ADX)
  Report
Adams Diversified Equity Fund : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5)

02/04/2022 | 02:46pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Form 3 Holdings Reported
Form 4 Transactions Reported
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0362Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...1.0
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
SMITH CRAIG R
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC. [ADX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
ADAMS FUNDS , 500 EAST PRATT STREET, SUITE 1300
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
2021-12-31
(Street)
BALTIMORE MD 21202
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
SMITH CRAIG R
ADAMS FUNDS
500 EAST PRATT STREET, SUITE 1300
BALTIMORE, MD21202 		X
Signatures
Gail L. Valenti as Attorney-in-Fact for Craig R. Smith 2022-02-04
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These shares were acquired in exempt transactions as a result of dividend reinvestments. The Issuer's stock traded in a range of $16.83 - $22.31 during 2021.
(2) This Director retired from the Board on 04/15/2021. This balance is as of 04/15/2021.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 19:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
