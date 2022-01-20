Log in
    ADX   US0062121043

ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC.

(ADX)
  Report
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Declares Distribution

01/20/2022 | 04:59pm EST
BALTIMORE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today declared a distribution of $0.05 per share, payable March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record February 11, 2022, consisting of $0.01 short-term capital gain and $0.02 long-term capital gain, both realized in 2021, and $0.02 net investment income realized in 2022.

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: www.adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Shareholder Communications
410.752.5900
investorrelations@adamsfunds.com


All news about ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC.
05:02pAdams Diversified Equity Fund Announces 2021 Performance
GL
04:59pAdams Diversified Equity Fund Declares Distribution
GL
2021Jane Musser Nelson Joins the Boards of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund and A..
GL
2021ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
2021Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Declares Year-End Distribution, Payable on December..
CI
2021Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution, Payable on September 1, 2021
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33,5 M - -
Net income 2020 350 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,48x
Yield 2020 5,96%
Capitalization 2 056 M 2 056 M -
EV / Sales 2019 49,6x
EV / Sales 2020 56,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
