Adams Diversified Equity Fund : Quarterly Changes in Portfolio Securities

ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND

PRINCIPAL CHANGES IN PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Market Value Held at Purchases (Cost) Sales (Proceeds) September 30, 2020 Activision Blizzard, Inc. $ 10,906,426 $ 11,308,715 # Alliant Energy Corporation 12,396,494 12,468,310 # Aon plc 16,376,215 17,494,240 # Blackstone Group Inc. Class A 3,156,333 $ 13,764,451 - Capital One Financial Corporation 13,589,344 13,358,774 # Charter Communications, Inc. Class A 12,889,266 14,609,556 # CMS Energy Corporation 12,913,743 13,215,432 # Eli Lilly and Company 10,287,551 19,538,640 Facebook, Inc. Class A 13,488,099 51,541,920 Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. 2,850,118 9,177,974 - Home Depot, Inc. 17,125,776 32,797,551 Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund 14,799,964 14,787,858 NVIDIA Corporation 10,265,321 19,429,798 QUALCOMM Incorporated 18,636,503 19,323,056 # Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 18,807,647 18,823,710 Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund 9,636,225 10,721,429 6,258,652 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 14,278,382 14,177,452 # Allstate Corporation 8,603,168 - Alphabet Inc. Class C 16,832,366 - Duke Energy Corporation 14,523,211 - FirstEnergy Corp. 9,696,120 - General Electric Company 9,692,819 - Medtronic plc 9,326,853 - Motorola Solutions, Inc. 8,309,962 - NIKE, Inc. Class B 23,478,785 - PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. 11,845,928 - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust 8,490,955 - Texas Instruments Incorporated 22,673,900 -

New position during the period

The transactions presented above are those purchases or sales during the period that exceeded .40% of period-end net assets.