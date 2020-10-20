Adams Diversified Equity Fund : Quarterly Changes in Portfolio Securities
10/20/2020 | 05:25pm EDT
ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND
PRINCIPAL CHANGES IN PORTFOLIO SECURITIES
DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
Market Value Held at
Purchases (Cost)
Sales (Proceeds)
September 30, 2020
Activision Blizzard, Inc.
$
10,906,426
$
11,308,715
#
Alliant Energy Corporation
12,396,494
12,468,310
#
Aon plc
16,376,215
17,494,240
#
Blackstone Group Inc. Class A
3,156,333
$
13,764,451
-
Capital One Financial Corporation
13,589,344
13,358,774
#
Charter Communications, Inc. Class A
12,889,266
14,609,556
#
CMS Energy Corporation
12,913,743
13,215,432
#
Eli Lilly and Company
10,287,551
19,538,640
Facebook, Inc. Class A
13,488,099
51,541,920
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
2,850,118
9,177,974
-
Home Depot, Inc.
17,125,776
32,797,551
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
14,799,964
14,787,858
NVIDIA Corporation
10,265,321
19,429,798
QUALCOMM Incorporated
18,636,503
19,323,056
#
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
18,807,647
18,823,710
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund
9,636,225
10,721,429
6,258,652
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
14,278,382
14,177,452
#
Allstate Corporation
8,603,168
-
Alphabet Inc. Class C
16,832,366
-
Duke Energy Corporation
14,523,211
-
FirstEnergy Corp.
9,696,120
-
General Electric Company
9,692,819
-
Medtronic plc
9,326,853
-
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
8,309,962
-
NIKE, Inc. Class B
23,478,785
-
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
11,845,928
-
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
8,490,955
-
Texas Instruments Incorporated
22,673,900
-
New position during the period
The transactions presented above are those purchases or sales during the period that exceeded .40% of period-end net assets.
