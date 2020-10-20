Log in
Adams Diversified Equity Fund : Quarterly Changes in Portfolio Securities

10/20/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND

PRINCIPAL CHANGES IN PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Market Value Held at

Purchases (Cost)

Sales (Proceeds)

September 30, 2020

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

$

10,906,426

$

11,308,715

#

Alliant Energy Corporation

12,396,494

12,468,310

#

Aon plc

16,376,215

17,494,240

#

Blackstone Group Inc. Class A

3,156,333

$

13,764,451

-

Capital One Financial Corporation

13,589,344

13,358,774

#

Charter Communications, Inc. Class A

12,889,266

14,609,556

#

CMS Energy Corporation

12,913,743

13,215,432

#

Eli Lilly and Company

10,287,551

19,538,640

Facebook, Inc. Class A

13,488,099

51,541,920

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

2,850,118

9,177,974

-

Home Depot, Inc.

17,125,776

32,797,551

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

14,799,964

14,787,858

NVIDIA Corporation

10,265,321

19,429,798

QUALCOMM Incorporated

18,636,503

19,323,056

#

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

18,807,647

18,823,710

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

9,636,225

10,721,429

6,258,652

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

14,278,382

14,177,452

#

Allstate Corporation

8,603,168

-

Alphabet Inc. Class C

16,832,366

-

Duke Energy Corporation

14,523,211

-

FirstEnergy Corp.

9,696,120

-

General Electric Company

9,692,819

-

Medtronic plc

9,326,853

-

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

8,309,962

-

NIKE, Inc. Class B

23,478,785

-

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

11,845,928

-

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

8,490,955

-

Texas Instruments Incorporated

22,673,900

-

  • New position during the period

The transactions presented above are those purchases or sales during the period that exceeded .40% of period-end net assets.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 21:24:01 UTC

