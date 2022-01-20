Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEO   US00548F1057

ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.

(PEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adams Natural Resources Fund Declares Distribution

01/20/2022 | 04:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BALTIMORE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today declared a distribution of $0.10 per share, payable March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record February 11, 2022, consisting of $0.02 net investment income, $0.03 short-term capital gain, and $0.01 long-term capital gain, all realized in 2021, and $0.04 net investment income realized in 2022.

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Shareholder Communications
410.752.5900
investorrelations@adamsfunds.com


All news about ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.
04:53pAdams Natural Resources Fund Declares Distribution
GL
04:46pAdams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2021 Performance
GL
01/17With N4.56trn Encumbrances, NNPC to Shed Toxic Liabilities in 2022, Says Kyari
AQ
2021Council of Ministers of African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) on 14 December..
AQ
2021Council of Ministers of African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) on 14 December..
AQ
2021Nigerian Oil And Gas Industry Update - December 2021
AQ
2021ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Announces $16.73 Issue Price of Shares for Year-End Distrib..
PU
2021Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces $16.73 Issue Price of Shares for Year-End Distri..
PR
2021Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces $19.14 Issue Price of Shares for Year-End Distr..
PR
2021The Marginal Field Bid Rounds – What To Know About Resolving Potential Disputes T..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -142 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,34 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,93x
Yield 2020 6,42%
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
EV / Sales 2019 16,8x
EV / Sales 2020 15,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Edward Stoeckle Chief Executive Officer
James Philip Haynie President
Brian S. Hook Assistant Treasurer
Kathleen T. McGahran Non-Executive Chairman
Michael A. Kijesky Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.15.38%455
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.99%9 860
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.02%6 326
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.42%4 699
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION5.71%3 466
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.42%2 663