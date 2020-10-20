Adams Natural Resources Fund : Financial Reports

WTI crude oil prices traded in a narrow range for most of the quarter, ending up 2.4% at $40 a barrel. The commodity continued to be impacted by excess supply and demand levels that were well below a year ago. The potential for higher oil output from Libya, an OPEC member, which recently restarted production after acease-firein the country's civil war, also weighed on prices. It is unclear whether other OPEC members will adjust their output to account for the higher production levels.
Persistently low oil prices led to consolidation in the sector in the third quarter. In July, Chevron announced that it would buy Noble Energy, and in September,
weakness in Energy.
It has been a difficult year for Energy stocks and the third quarter was, unfortunately, no different. The fallout from the pandemic impacted the Energy sector significantly. Oil
inventory levels were high heading into the year and the pandemic exacerbated the situation by drastically reducing the demand for oil. The Energy sector continued to lag the S&P 500, declining 19.7% for the quarter. Our Fund declined 10.1% for the period. Our investments in Materials rose 12.9%, helping offset the weakness in Energy. For the first nine months of the year, the Fund declined 36.8%, compared to its benchmark which declined 37.4%.
helped offset the
stronger returns and
Materials generated
Our investments in
Although the stock market erased all of its losses suffered at the onset of the pandemic, the economy has not recovered as quickly. Unemployment remained elevated at 7.9%, well above the 3.5% level before the pandemic, with 11 million fewer jobs and the potential for additional layoffs. GDP fell at a staggering annual rate of 31.4% in the second quarter
and corporate profits collapsed at the steepest rate in a
decade. However, signs of recovery in manufacturing, a
strong housing market, and hopes for a second stimulus package drove stocks higher. The Federal Reserve supported the market by signaling a shift in how it views interest rates, planning to keepshort-termrates near zero for three years or longer.
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
The stock market's recovery continued in the third quarter as the S&P 500 rose 8.9%. Driven by fiscal stimulus, signs of economic recovery, and progress toward a vaccine forCOVID-19,the S&P 500 was up more than 50% from its March lows. The speed and strength of the recovery were surprising, with the S&P 500 posting its strongesttwo-quarterperformance since 2009 and its best100-dayrally since 1933.
Devon Energy and WPX Energy announced a merger to achieve economies of scale. We expect to see further consolidation in the sector if oil prices remain near $40.
Even though companies cut back on spending and further reduced growth plans to conserve cash, there was nowhere to hide with every industry group in the sector down double-digits. Our Integrated Oil & Gas investments were the largest contributor to our relative returns, while our Refining investments detracted most. Utilities are playing an increasing role in the energy market, particularly related to renewable energy. We saw a timely opportunity during the quarter to take a position in the sector, which added to our relative performance.
The Fund's Integrated Oil & Gas holdings declined 19.4% for the quarter, compared to a 20.0% decline for our benchmark. Our decision to reduce exposure to Exxon Mobil benefited the Fund. The company's aggressive capital spending strategy and high debt levels run counter to what investors generally are looking for in this environment. The stock came under additional pressure when it was dropped from the Dow Jones Industrial Average after 92 years.
Heading into the quarter we were optimistic that oil demand would improve as the economy began to recover. However, as people continued to work from home and avoided driving and flying, the demand for gas and jet fuel remained depressed. We reduced our holdings in Refining as it became clear that the economic recovery would take longer than initially expected.
The Materials sector outperformed the broader market, increasing 13.3% in the quarter, driven by expectations for an economic recovery. Our investments in Materials rose 12.9%. Copper and gold miner Freeport-McMoRan increased 35.0%. Metal prices have rebounded strongly as demand has proven to be resilient. We believe Freeport is in a position to generate significant free cash flow going forward. Sherwin-Williams, the coatings company, rose 20.7% for the quarter. The company continues to see strong demand in both industrial and consumer markets. It is one of very few materials stocks that has raised its earnings expectations for 2020. Our investments in diversified chemical stocks lagged the sector, adversely impacting our relative returns.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the total return on the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share (with dividends and capital gains reinvested) was -36.8%. This compares to a total return of -37.4% for the Fund's benchmark, comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector Index (80% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector Index (20% weight), over the same time period. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was -39.1%.
For the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, the Fund's total return on NAV was -33.5%. Comparable return for the Fund's benchmark was -33.8%. The Fund's total return on market price was -33.4%.
During the first nine months of this year, the Fund paid distributions to shareholders in the amount of $8.9 million, or $.30 per share, consisting of $.03 net investment income and $.03 long-term capital gain realized in 2019, and $.24 of net investment income realized in 2020, all taxable in 2020. These distributions constitute the first three payments toward our annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment.The Fund repurchased 97,342 shares of its Common Stock during the past nine months. The shares were repurchased at an average price of $7.56 and a weighted average discount to NAV of 17.3%, resulting in a $.01 increase to NAV per share.
During the quarter we conducted a tender offer, opted into the Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act (MCSAA), and put in place an enchanced discount management and liquidity program for the Fund. The offer was for 20% of the outstanding shares at a 5% discount to NAV, resulting in a $.16 increase to NAV per share. The MCSAA provides valuable protection to long-term shareholders from the actions of short-term opportunists going forward and the discount management and liquidity program provides protection for our shareholders from outsized discounts in the stock.
As we enter the final quarter of what is proving to be an unpredictable year, we expect more market volatility. An uneven U.S. economic recovery, combined with the uncertainty of the presidential election, only adds to the potential volatility. We also face increased risks from a resurgence of COVID-19 and the lack of a second fiscal stimulus, further weakening the economic recovery. During this period of heightened uncertainty, we will stay focused on what we can control, our disciplined investment process. We thank you for trusting us with your investments.
By order of the Board of Directors,
Mark E. Stoeckle
Chief Executive Officer
October 15, 2020
