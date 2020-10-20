Adams Natural Resources Fund : Financial Reports

WTI crude oil prices traded in a narrow range for most of the quarter, ending up 2.4% at $40 a barrel. The commodity continued to be impacted by excess supply and demand levels that were well below a year ago. The potential for higher oil output from Libya, an OPEC member, which recently restarted production after a cease-fire in the country's civil war, also weighed on prices. It is unclear whether other OPEC members will adjust their output to account for the higher production levels.

Persistently low oil prices led to consolidation in the sector in the third quarter. In July, Chevron announced that it would buy Noble Energy, and in September,

1

weakness in Energy.

It has been a difficult year for Energy stocks and the third quarter was, unfortunately, no different. The fallout from the pandemic impacted the Energy sector significantly. Oil

inventory levels were high heading into the year and the pandemic exacerbated the situation by drastically reducing the demand for oil. The Energy sector continued to lag the S&P 500, declining 19.7% for the quarter. Our Fund declined 10.1% for the period. Our investments in Materials rose 12.9%, helping offset the weakness in Energy. For the first nine months of the year, the Fund declined 36.8%, compared to its benchmark which declined 37.4%.

helped offset the

stronger returns and

Materials generated

Our investments in

Although the stock market erased all of its losses suffered at the onset of the pandemic, the economy has not recovered as quickly. Unemployment remained elevated at 7.9%, well above the 3.5% level before the pandemic, with 11 million fewer jobs and the potential for additional layoffs. GDP fell at a staggering annual rate of 31.4% in the second quarter

and corporate profits collapsed at the steepest rate in a

decade. However, signs of recovery in manufacturing, a

strong housing market, and hopes for a second stimulus package drove stocks higher. The Federal Reserve supported the market by signaling a shift in how it views interest rates, planning to keep short-term rates near zero for three years or longer.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

The stock market's recovery continued in the third quarter as the S&P 500 rose 8.9%. Driven by fiscal stimulus, signs of economic recovery, and progress toward a vaccine for COVID-19, the S&P 500 was up more than 50% from its March lows. The speed and strength of the recovery were surprising, with the S&P 500 posting its strongest two-quarter performance since 2009 and its best 100-day rally since 1933.

L E T T E R T O S H A R E H O L D E R S