ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.

(PEO)
Adams Natural Resources Fund : Fund Fact Sheet

10/20/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

QUARTERLY FACT SHEET I SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND (NYSE: PEO)

GOAL AND STRATEGY

Long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in energy and materials companies.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS

Internally managed closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and materials sectors. Committed to an annual distribution rate of at least 6%.

FUND SNAPSHOT

NYSE Symbol ....................

PEO

Market Price.......................

$11.58

52 Week Range..................

$6.11-$16.78

NAV Per Share...................

$9.78

Discount.............................

15.5%

Shares Outstanding............

23,822,808

2019 Annual Distribution.....

6.9%

Rate

FUND INFORMATION

Total Net Assets..................

$275.8M

Expense Ratio....................

1.3%

Inception Date ...................

1929

Dividend Frequency............

Quarterly

Annual Distribution ............

6.0%

Commitment1

Number of Holdings............

54

Wtd Median Market Cap.....

$40.7B

1 The annual distribution rate is the total dividends and distributions divided by the average month-end market price of the Fund's Common Stock for the twelve months ended October 31.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT TEAM

Start Date

Industry/Company

Mark Stoeckle ....................

1981/2013

James Haynie.....................

1987/2013

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

PEO seeks to capitalize on the long-term demand for energy and materials. The closed-end Fund invests in energy and natural resources stocks and seeks to generate returns that exceed its benchmark and consistently distribute dividend income and capital gains to shareholders.

Performance Comparison

0% -5 % -1 0% -1 5% -2 0% -2 5% -3 0% -3 5% -4 0%

1 Year

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

PEO (Market)

Benchmark (80% S&P Energy / 20% S&P Materials)

PERFORMANCE (%)

YTD

1 YEAR

3 YEAR*

5 YEAR*

10 YEAR*

PEO Market Price

-39.1%

-33.4%

-15.1%

-5.5%

-1.9%

PEO NAV

-36.8%

-33.5%

-14.5%

-5.5%

-1.5%

Benchmark (80% S&P

-37.4%

-33.8%

-15.1%

-5.3%

-0.6%

Energy / 20% S&P Materials)

*Annualized. Total returns are presented before taxes and reflect reinvestment of all distributions at reinvestment price. Investment returns, market price, and net asset value will fluctuate. Shares, if sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Presented performance reflects past performance and is no guarantee of future investment results.

Growth of Hypothetical $10,000 Investment

$30,000

$25,000

$20,000

$15,000

$10,000

$5,000

$0

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

PEO (NAV)

PEO (Market)

This chart shows the value of a hypothetical $10,000 investment in the Fund at net asset value and market price over the past 15 calendar years. All Fund distributions are reinvested at the price received in the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan. Returns do not reflect taxes paid by shareholders on distributions or the sale of shares.

500 East Pratt Street, Suite 1300, Baltimore, MD 21202 | 410.752.5900 | 800.638.2479 | adamsfunds.com

INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS

TEN LARGEST EQUITY HOLDINGS

Containers & Packaging,

Metals & Mining,

PERCENT OF

NET ASSETS

2.9%

4.4%

Equipment & Services,

Chevron Corporation

15.8%

5.4%

Construction Materials,

Exxon Mobil Corporation

15.5%

Integrated Oil &

4.4%

Gas, 31.3%

Linde plc

6.8%

Storage &

ConocoPhillips

4.4%

Transportation,

6.1%

Sherwin-Williams Company

3.5%

Refining &

Phillips 66

2.6%

Marketing, 7.2%

Schlumberger Limited

2.6%

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

2.5%

Exploration &

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

2.5%

Chemicals, 21.7%

Production, 15.3%

Williams Companies, Inc.

2.5%

Total

58.7%

DISTRIBUTION HISTORY, TRAILING 10 YEARS

PAYABLE DATE

ORDINARY INCOME

CAPITAL GAIN

RETURN OF CAPITAL

TOTAL DIVIDENDS AND

ANNUAL DISTRIBUTION

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE

DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE

DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE

RATE*

2019

$0.78

$0.32

-

$1.10

6.9%

2018

$0.45

$0.40

$0.32

$1.17

6.0%

2017

$0.46

$0.72

-

$1.18

6.1%

2016

$0.41

$0.73

-

$1.14

6.1%

2015

$0.38

$1.00

-

$1.38

6.2%

2014

$0.51

$1.38

-

$1.89

6.6%

2013

$0.46

$1.42

-

$1.88

7.2%

2012

$0.42

$1.18

-

$1.60

6.4%

2011

$0.39

$1.58

-

$1.97

7.1%

2010

$0.32

$0.95

-

$1.27

5.5%

2009

$0.37

$1.03

-

$1.40

6.6%

  • The annual distribution rate is the total dividends and distributions per share divided by the Fund's average month-end stock price. For years prior to 2012, the average month-end stock price is determined for the calendar year. For 2012 and later, the average month-end stock price is determined for the twelve-months ended October 31, which is consistent with the calculation used for the annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment adopted in September 2012.

500 East Pratt Street, Suite 1300, Baltimore, MD 21202 | 410.752.5900 | 800.638.2479 | adamsfunds.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 21:24:01 UTC

