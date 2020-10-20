Adams Natural Resources Fund : Fund Fact Sheet

GOAL AND STRATEGY

Long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in energy and materials companies.

DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS

Internally managed closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and materials sectors. Committed to an annual distribution rate of at least 6%.

FUND SNAPSHOT NYSE Symbol .................... PEO Market Price....................... $11.58 52 Week Range.................. $6.11-$16.78 NAV Per Share................... $9.78 Discount............................. 15.5% Shares Outstanding............ 23,822,808 2019 Annual Distribution..... 6.9% Rate FUND INFORMATION Total Net Assets.................. $275.8M Expense Ratio.................... 1.3% Inception Date ................... 1929 Dividend Frequency............ Quarterly Annual Distribution ............ 6.0% Commitment1 Number of Holdings............ 54 Wtd Median Market Cap..... $40.7B

1 The annual distribution rate is the total dividends and distributions divided by the average month-end market price of the Fund's Common Stock for the twelve months ended October 31.

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT TEAM