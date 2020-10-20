Adams Natural Resources Fund : Fund Fact Sheet

Long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in energy and materials companies.
DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS
Internally managed closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and materials sectors. Committed to an annual distribution rate of at least 6%.
FUND SNAPSHOT
NYSE Symbol ....................
PEO
Market Price.......................
$11.58
52 Week Range..................
$6.11-$16.78
NAV Per Share...................
$9.78
Discount.............................
15.5%
Shares Outstanding............
23,822,808
2019 Annual Distribution.....
6.9%
Rate
FUND INFORMATION
Total Net Assets..................
$275.8M
Expense Ratio....................
1.3%
Inception Date ...................
1929
Dividend Frequency............
Quarterly
Annual Distribution ............
6.0%
Commitment1
Number of Holdings............
54
Wtd Median Market Cap.....
$40.7B
1 The annual distribution rate is the total dividends and distributions divided by the average month-end market price of the Fund's Common Stock for the twelve months ended October 31.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT TEAM
Start Date
Industry/Company
Mark Stoeckle ....................
1981/2013
James Haynie.....................
1987/2013
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE
PEO seeks to capitalize on the long-term demand for energy and materials. The closed-end Fund invests in energy and natural resources stocks and seeks to generate returns that exceed its benchmark and consistently distribute dividend income and capital gains to shareholders.
Performance Comparison
0% -5 % -1 0% -1 5% -2 0% -2 5% -3 0% -3 5% -4 0%
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
PEO (Market)
Benchmark (80% S&P Energy / 20% S&P Materials)
PERFORMANCE (%)
YTD
1 YEAR
3 YEAR*
5 YEAR*
10 YEAR*
PEO Market Price
-39.1%
-33.4%
-15.1%
-5.5%
-1.9%
PEO NAV
-36.8%
-33.5%
-14.5%
-5.5%
-1.5%
Benchmark (80% S&P
-37.4%
-33.8%
-15.1%
-5.3%
-0.6%
Energy / 20% S&P Materials)
*Annualized. Total returns are presented before taxes and reflect reinvestment of all distributions at reinvestment price. Investment returns, market price, and net asset value will fluctuate. Shares, if sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Presented performance reflects past performance and is no guarantee of future investment results.
Growth of Hypothetical $10,000 Investment
$30,000
$25,000
$20,000
$15,000
$10,000
$5,000
$0
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
PEO (NAV)
PEO (Market)
This chart shows the value of a hypothetical $10,000 investment in the Fund at net asset value and market price over the past 15 calendar years. All Fund distributions are reinvested at the price received in the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan. Returns do not reflect taxes paid by shareholders on distributions or the sale of shares.
QUARTERLY FACT SHEET I SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND (NYSE: PEO)
INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS
TEN LARGEST EQUITY HOLDINGS
Containers & Packaging,
Metals & Mining,
PERCENT OF
NET ASSETS
2.9%
4.4%
Equipment & Services,
Chevron Corporation
15.8%
5.4%
Construction Materials,
Exxon Mobil Corporation
15.5%
Integrated Oil &
4.4%
Gas, 31.3%
Linde plc
6.8%
Storage &
ConocoPhillips
4.4%
Transportation,
6.1%
Sherwin-Williams Company
3.5%
Refining &
Phillips 66
2.6%
Marketing, 7.2%
Schlumberger Limited
2.6%
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
2.5%
Exploration &
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
2.5%
Chemicals, 21.7%
Production, 15.3%
Williams Companies, Inc.
2.5%
Total
58.7%
DISTRIBUTION HISTORY, TRAILING 10 YEARS
PAYABLE DATE
ORDINARY INCOME
CAPITAL GAIN
RETURN OF CAPITAL
TOTAL DIVIDENDS AND
ANNUAL DISTRIBUTION
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE
DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE
DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE
RATE*
2019
$0.78
$0.32
-
$1.10
6.9%
2018
$0.45
$0.40
$0.32
$1.17
6.0%
2017
$0.46
$0.72
-
$1.18
6.1%
2016
$0.41
$0.73
-
$1.14
6.1%
2015
$0.38
$1.00
-
$1.38
6.2%
2014
$0.51
$1.38
-
$1.89
6.6%
2013
$0.46
$1.42
-
$1.88
7.2%
2012
$0.42
$1.18
-
$1.60
6.4%
2011
$0.39
$1.58
-
$1.97
7.1%
2010
$0.32
$0.95
-
$1.27
5.5%
2009
$0.37
$1.03
-
$1.40
6.6%
The annual distribution rate is the total dividends and distributions per share divided by the Fund's average month-end stock price. For years prior to 2012, the average month-end stock price is determined for the calendar year. For 2012 and later, the average month-end stock price is determined for the twelve-months ended October 31, which is consistent with the calculation used for the annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment adopted in September 2012.
