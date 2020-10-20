Log in
ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.

(PEO)
Adams Natural Resources Fund : Quarterly Changes in Portfolio Securities

10/20/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND

PRINCIPAL CHANGES IN PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Market Value Held at

Purchases (Cost)

Sales (Proceeds)

September 30, 2020

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation

$

1,340,517

$

464,335

$

2,755,032

Celanese Corporation

2,328,798

185,499

3,223,500

Chevron Corporation

1,172,085

12,960,984

43,452,000

Concho Resources Inc.

635,327

979,269

3,672,549

ConocoPhillips

787,596

5,424,445

12,262,456

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

3,022,577

1,577,135

6,377,149

Ecolab Inc.

912,487

1,524,698

6,314,944

Exxon Mobil Corporation

4,772,272

14,079,463

42,810,540

Halliburton Company

234,743

948,948

3,192,889

Hess Corporation

310,918

1,425,859

3,421,748

Kinder Morgan, Inc.

638,181

1,828,219

7,004,673

Newmont Corporation

793,159

1,598,176

6,490,935

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

538,817

2,152,435

2,589,097

Pioneer Natural Resources Company

601,784

1,475,156

5,408,771

PPG Industries, Inc.

980,833

804,518

3,369,408

Schlumberger Limited

1,237,403

1,763,637

7,101,584

Williams Companies, Inc.

711,588

1,681,241

6,832,305

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

1,622,032

6,880,566

Ball Corporation

2,172,172

2,418,792

EOG Resources, Inc.

4,278,402

4,902,216

FMC Corporation

3,336,403

1,112,055

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.

1,366,749

4,591,904

Linde plc

4,906,984

18,812,270

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

1,185,744

4,285,792

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

2,510,633

6,058,270

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

1,084,710

1,129,728

Nucor Corporation

2,217,789

1,049,724

ONEOK, Inc.

1,901,824

2,896,770

Packaging Corporation of America

2,196,875

828,780

Phillips 66

2,948,797

7,173,360

Sherwin-Williams Company

2,427,000

9,684,686

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

876,143

2,327,696

Valero Energy Corporation

2,449,627

5,618,604

The transactions presented above are those purchases or sales during the period that exceeded .30% of period-end net assets.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 21:29:00 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 29,0 M - -
Net income 2019 65,7 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,14 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 7,49x
Yield 2019 6,68%
Capitalization 292 M 292 M -
EV / Sales 2018 24,2x
EV / Sales 2019 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
