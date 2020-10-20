Adams Natural Resources Fund : Quarterly Changes in Portfolio Securities
10/20/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND
PRINCIPAL CHANGES IN PORTFOLIO SECURITIES
DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
Market Value Held at
Purchases (Cost)
Sales (Proceeds)
September 30, 2020
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
$
1,340,517
$
464,335
$
2,755,032
Celanese Corporation
2,328,798
185,499
3,223,500
Chevron Corporation
1,172,085
12,960,984
43,452,000
Concho Resources Inc.
635,327
979,269
3,672,549
ConocoPhillips
787,596
5,424,445
12,262,456
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
3,022,577
1,577,135
6,377,149
Ecolab Inc.
912,487
1,524,698
6,314,944
Exxon Mobil Corporation
4,772,272
14,079,463
42,810,540
Halliburton Company
234,743
948,948
3,192,889
Hess Corporation
310,918
1,425,859
3,421,748
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
638,181
1,828,219
7,004,673
Newmont Corporation
793,159
1,598,176
6,490,935
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
538,817
2,152,435
2,589,097
Pioneer Natural Resources Company
601,784
1,475,156
5,408,771
PPG Industries, Inc.
980,833
804,518
3,369,408
Schlumberger Limited
1,237,403
1,763,637
7,101,584
Williams Companies, Inc.
711,588
1,681,241
6,832,305
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
1,622,032
6,880,566
Ball Corporation
2,172,172
2,418,792
EOG Resources, Inc.
4,278,402
4,902,216
FMC Corporation
3,336,403
1,112,055
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.
1,366,749
4,591,904
Linde plc
4,906,984
18,812,270
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
1,185,744
4,285,792
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
2,510,633
6,058,270
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
1,084,710
1,129,728
Nucor Corporation
2,217,789
1,049,724
ONEOK, Inc.
1,901,824
2,896,770
Packaging Corporation of America
2,196,875
828,780
Phillips 66
2,948,797
7,173,360
Sherwin-Williams Company
2,427,000
9,684,686
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund
876,143
2,327,696
Valero Energy Corporation
2,449,627
5,618,604
The transactions presented above are those purchases or sales during the period that exceeded .30% of period-end net assets.
Sales 2019
29,0 M
-
-
Net income 2019
65,7 M
-
-
Net cash 2019
0,14 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2019
7,49x
Yield 2019
6,68%
Capitalization
292 M
292 M
-
EV / Sales 2018
24,2x
EV / Sales 2019
16,8x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,5%
