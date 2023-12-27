MUMBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Adani Energy Solutions plans to spend $360 million to build a transmission line to connect a solar and wind energy park in the western Indian state of Gujarat with the power grid.

Adani Energy acquired Halvad Transmission, a renewable energy transmission network project in Gujarat, through a bidding process from PFC Consulting, Adani said in a statement on Wednesday.

Halvad Transmission, a part of India's national grid, was set up by PFC Consulting to carry 7 gigawatt (GW) of electricity from the Khavda solar energy park, which has a generation capacity of 30 GW.

Adani Energy, which operates a large private power distribution network, plans to commission the 765-kilovolt Halvad transmission line, which will extend for 301-km (187-miles), in 24 months and will operate and maintain it for over 35 years, the statement said.

After this acquisition, Adani Energy's cumulative transmission network, including installed and lines being commissioned, will reach to 20,518 circuit km (12,750 miles), the company said.

India is targeting net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2070 and is looking to increase its non-fossil fuel power capacity to 500 GW by 2030, from 186 GW now. (Reporting by Dhwani Pandya; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)