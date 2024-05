May 27, 2024 at 07:07 am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Adani Energy Solutions said on Monday that its board has approved a fundraise of up to 125 billion rupees ($1.50 billion).

($1 = 83.0990 Indian rupees)

