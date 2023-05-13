Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
1964.80 INR   -1.00%
04:13aAdani Enterprises Board Approves Plans to Raise up to 125 bln rupees - Statement
RE
04:13aAdani enterprises board approves fund raising via qip, other mo…
RE
04:13aAdani enterprises says board approves plans to raise up to 125 b…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ADANI ENTERPRISES SAYS BOARD APPROVES PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 125 B…

05/13/2023 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADANI ENTERPRISES SAYS BOARD APPROVES PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 125 BLN RUPEES - STATEMENT


© Reuters 2023
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
04:13aAdani Enterprises Board Approves Plans to Raise up to 125 bln rupees - Statement
RE
04:13aAdani enterprises board approves fund raising via qip, other mo…
RE
04:13aAdani enterprises says board approves plans to raise up to 125 b…
RE
03:57aIndia's Adani Transmission's board approves plan to raise up to $1 billion
RE
03:31aAdani Transmission Says Board Approves Fund Raising Of Up To 85 Billion Rupees - Statem..
RE
05/12India's Supreme Court to examine panel's report on Adani probe
RE
05/12India Top Court Says Will Examine Special Panel Report On Adani Allegations, Pronounce ..
RE
05/12Three Adani Group Companies Plan to Raise Up To $5 Billion
MT
05/11Three Adani firms weigh raising up to $5 billion - Bloomberg News
RE
05/11Weak Global Cues Drag Indian Equities to End Flat; Dr Reddy's Slides 7%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 721 M 8 721 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 94,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 276 B 27 682 M 27 682 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,17x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 964,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-49.09%27 682
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION24.84%56 127
ITOCHU CORPORATION13.92%50 787
MITSUI & CO., LTD.9.55%46 055
MARUBENI CORPORATION26.77%24 070
SUMITOMO CORPORATION17.05%23 344
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer