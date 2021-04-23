Log in
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
Activists dump fake coal outside Lloyd's of London in fossil fuel protest

04/23/2021 | 04:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of Lloyd's of London's headquarters in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate activists dumped fake coal outside Lloyd's of London's headquarters on Friday, targeting the global insurer in a protest against the industry's backing for major fossil fuel mining projects.

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group unfurled banners with slogans including "Climate Criminals" and dumped the blackened boulders in the road outside the building on Lime Street in the heart of the City of London.

The group said that Lloyd's facilitated the fossil fuel industry.

"The dumped coal highlighted Lloyd's support for the most polluting projects - tar sands and coal mines," notably Adani Enterprises' giant Carmichael thermal coal mine in Australia, Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

Lloyd's, the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Some major Lloyd's insurers have ruled out insuring the Carmichael mine, from which Adani plans to start producing 10 million tonnes of coal per year from 2021.

Lloyd's has asked members to stop providing new insurance cover for thermal coal, oil sands, or new Arctic energy exploration from Jan. 1, 2022, with a target of 2030 to phase out the renewal of existing cover.

Extinction Rebellion wants to prompt a wider revolt against the political, economic and social structures of the modern world to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.

Activists from the group smashed the window frontage of HSBC's headquarters in Canary Wharf on Thursday and two weeks ago shattered windows at Barclays .

On Thursday, the United States and other major industrialised countries hiked their targets for slashing greenhouse gas emissions at an Earth Day global climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Natalie Thomas and Henry Nicholls, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Alistair Smout and John Stonestreet)

By Natalie Thomas and Henry Nicholls


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.34% 1157.7 End-of-day quote.141.69%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.71% 180.84 Delayed Quote.24.30%
FRONTAGE HOLDINGS CORPORATION 2.37% 5.18 End-of-day quote.21.60%
GOLD -0.01% 1782.5 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.12% 65.6 Delayed Quote.28.24%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.02% 1037.9602 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
SILVER -0.26% 26.02 Delayed Quote.0.65%
WTI -0.02% 61.74 Delayed Quote.29.35%
Financials
Sales 2021 406 B 5 425 M 5 425 M
Net income 2021 12 879 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 98,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 273 B 16 954 M 16 999 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 042
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 500,00 INR
Last Close Price 1 157,70 INR
Spread / Highest target -56,8%
Spread / Average Target -56,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED141.69%16 954
ITOCHU CORPORATION16.94%47 460
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION18.58%41 122
MITSUI & CO., LTD.20.22%34 416
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-2.54%19 820
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.85%17 333
