Adani Enterprises Ltd
31st Annual General Meeting
18th July, 2023 Tuesday
Content
01
02
03
Group &
Business
Operational &
Company Profile
Updates
Financial Highlights
04 05 06
FutureESGResponsible
Outlook Highlights Incubator
1. Group & Company Profile
3
Adani : A World Class Infrastructure & Utility Portfolio
Flagship
Infrastructure & Utility Core Portfolio
Primary Industry
Emerging B2C
Incubator
Energy & Utility
Transport & Logistics
Materials, Metal & Mining
Direct to consumer
(67.7%)
AEL
(56.3%)
AGEL
Renewables
(68.7%)
ATL
T&D
(61.0%)(100%)
APSEZ
NQXT1
Ports & Logistics
(63.2%)
Cement4
(37.4%)
ATGL2
Gas Discom
(75.0%)
APL
IPP
(100%)
PVC
(100%)
Copper, Aluminum
(44.0%)
AWL
Food FMCG
(100%)
ANIL
New Industries
(50%)
AdaniConneX3
Data Centre
(100%)
(100%)
AAHL
ARTL
Airports
Roads
(100%)
(100%)
Mining Services &
ADL
Commercial Mining
Digital
Adani Portfolio's Listed
(%): Promoter equity stake in Adani Portfolio companies (%): AEL equity stake in its subsidiaries
Entities
A multi-decade story of high growth centered around infrastructure & utility core
1. NQXT: North Queensland Export Terminal | 2. ATGL: Adani Total Gas Ltd, JV with Total Energies | 3. Data center, JV with EdgeConnex, AEL: Adani Enterprises Limited; APSEZ: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited; ATL: Adani Transmission Limited; T&D: Transmission & Distribution; APL: Adani Power Limited; AGEL: Adani Green Energy Limited; AAHL: Adani Airport Holdings Limited; ARTL: Adani Road Transport Limited; ANIL: Adani New Industries Limited; AWL: Adani Wilmar Limited; ADL: Adani Digital Limited; IPP: Independent Power Producer | 4.Cement business includes 63.15% stake in
Ambuja Cement which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited. Adani directly owns 6.64% stake in ACC Limited
4
Adani Portfolio: Decades long track record of industry best growth with national footprint
Secular growth with world leading efficiency
Growth 3x
Growth 4x
EBITDA 70% 1,2
EBITDA 92%
1,4
Growth 3x
Growth 1.4x
EBITDA 91% 1,3,5
EBITDA 25% 1,3
National footprint with deep coverage
AEL
APSEZ
AGEL
ATGL
ATL
APL
Note: 1. Data for FY23; 2. Margin for ports business only, Excludes forex gains/losses; 3. EBITDA = PBT + Depreciation + Net Finance Costs - Other Income; 4. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA earned from power supply
5. Operating EBITDA margin of transmission business only, does not include distribution business. PBT - Profit before tax, ATGL: Adani Total Gas Limited, AEL: Adani Enterprises Limited, APSEZ: Adani Ports and Special
Economic Zone Limited, ATL: Adani Transmission Limited, APL: Adani Power Limited, AGEL: Adani Green Energy Limited
5
