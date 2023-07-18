Adani Enterprises Limited is a diversified group organized around 5 areas of activity: - logistics and supply services (66.9% of net sales); - mining extraction services (3.8%); - manufacturing of photovoltaic panels (3.5%); - airport management (3.4%): ownership, at the end of March 2022, of 6 airports in India; - other (22.4%): manufacturing of food products, production of palm oil, production of sugar, storage, handling and transportation of fruit, manufacturing of aeronautical and defense systems, construction of roads, highways and rail infrastructure, construction of data centers, development and rehabilitation of wastewater treatment plants and related infrastructure, etc. Net sales break down by source of revenue mainly between sales of products (85.7%) and services (14.2%). India accounts for 60.3% of net sales.

Sector Diversified Industrial Goods Wholesale