    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
2260.60 INR   +1.30%
Adani Enterprises : AR FY22

07/04/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
Adani Enterprises Limited is India's largest

listed incubator of tomorrow's businesses. Of India, for India and by India

Adani Enterprises Limited

Annual Report 2021-22

Disclaimer

We have exercised utmost care in the preparation of this report. It contains forecasts and/or information relating to forecasts. Forecasts are based on facts, expectations, and/or past figures. As with all forward looking statements, forecasts are connected with known and unknown uncertainties, which may mean the actual result deviate significantly from the forecast. Forecasts prepared by the third parties, or data or evaluations used by third parties and mentioned in this communication, may be inappropriate, incomplete, or falsified. We cannot assess whether information in this report has been taken from third parties, or these provide the basis of our own evaluations, such use is made known in this report. As a result of the above mentioned circumstances, we can provide no warranty regarding the correctness, completeness, and upto date nature of information taken, and declared as being taken, from third parties, as well as for forward looking statements, irrespective of whether these derive from third parties or ourselves. Readers should keep this in mind. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Highlights of FY 21-22

Revenues

70,433H crore

EBITDA

4,726H crore

PAT attributable to owners 777H crore

Net worth#

26,928H crore

#Including Non-Controlling Interest

Contents

Part 1: What we are and what we do

  1. Corporate snapshot
  1. Our milestones
  1. Our Board of Directors

014 A snapshot of our FY 21-22 performance

  1. How we have grown over the years
    Part 2: The Adani Group platform
  1. Our Adani Group

Part 3: Our leadership management's perspective of our businesses

036 Chairman's message

  1. Managing Director's message
  1. Chief Financial Officer's message

Part 4: Adani Enterprises. Incubating for India

048 India. Synonymous with one word. 'Opportunity'

052 The big question - and our answer

060 Adani Enterprises deepened its commitment to incubate for India

062 Adani and the India story

066 How we have built a unique incubation umbrella

  1. Our ESG commitment
  1. Business verticals

Part 5: Statutory section

  1. Corporate Information
  2. Directors' Report and Annexures
  1. Management Discussion and Analysis
  1. Corporate Governance Report

226 Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Part 6: Financial statements

  1. Standalone accounts
  1. Consolidated accounts
  1. Notice

T H E B I G M E S S A G E

Adani Enterprises Limited is India's largest and most successful listed business incubator.

The Company is adding large companies to

its portfolio with the objective to address the needs of a growing India.

This portfolio of maturing and nascent businesses is expected to enhance value

for stakeholders in a sustainable way.

Adani Enterprises Limited

CORPORATE OVERVIEW STATUTORY REPORTS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

002

Part one

What we are and what we do

Annual Report 2021-22

STATEMENTS FINANCIAL REPORTS STATUTORY OVERVIEW CORPORATE

003

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adani Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 17:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 598 B 7 575 M 7 575 M
Net income 2022 15 074 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 165x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 577 B 32 657 M 32 649 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 20,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 260,60 INR
Average target price 2 062,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED32.31%32 238
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION4.60%41 523
ITOCHU CORPORATION4.97%40 138
MITSUI & CO., LTD.3.89%33 166
SUMITOMO CORPORATION8.44%17 047
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION2.10%15 520