Adani Enterprises : AR FY22

Disclaimer

We have exercised utmost care in the preparation of this report. It contains forecasts and/or information relating to forecasts. Forecasts are based on facts, expectations, and/or past figures. As with all forward looking statements, forecasts are connected with known and unknown uncertainties, which may mean the actual result deviate significantly from the forecast. Forecasts prepared by the third parties, or data or evaluations used by third parties and mentioned in this communication, may be inappropriate, incomplete, or falsified. We cannot assess whether information in this report has been taken from third parties, or these provide the basis of our own evaluations, such use is made known in this report. As a result of the above mentioned circumstances, we can provide no warranty regarding the correctness, completeness, and upto date nature of information taken, and declared as being taken, from third parties, as well as for forward looking statements, irrespective of whether these derive from third parties or ourselves. Readers should keep this in mind. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Highlights of FY 21-22

Revenues

70,433H crore

EBITDA

4,726H crore

PAT attributable to owners 777H crore

Net worth#

26,928H crore #Including Non-Controlling Interest

Contents