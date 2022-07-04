Adani Enterprises : AR FY22

listed incubator of tomorrow's businesses. Of India, for India and by India
Adani Enterprises Limited
Annual Report 2021-22
Disclaimer
We have exercised utmost care in the preparation of this report. It contains forecasts and/or information relating to forecasts. Forecasts are based on facts, expectations, and/or past figures. As with all forward looking statements, forecasts are connected with known and unknown uncertainties, which may mean the actual result deviate significantly from the forecast. Forecasts prepared by the third parties, or data or evaluations used by third parties and mentioned in this communication, may be inappropriate, incomplete, or falsified. We cannot assess whether information in this report has been taken from third parties, or these provide the basis of our own evaluations, such use is made known in this report. As a result of the above mentioned circumstances, we can provide no warranty regarding the correctness, completeness, and upto date nature of information taken, and declared as being taken, from third parties, as well as for forward looking statements, irrespective of whether these derive from third parties or ourselves. Readers should keep this in mind. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Highlights of FY 21-22
Revenues
70,433H crore
EBITDA
4,726H crore
PAT attributable to owners 777H crore
Net worth#
26,928H crore
#Including Non-Controlling Interest
Contents
Part 1: What we are and what we do
Corporate snapshot
Our milestones
Our Board of Directors
014 A snapshot of our FY 21-22 performance
How we have grown over the years
Part 2: The Adani Group platform
Our Adani Group
Part 3: Our leadership management's perspective of our businesses
036 Chairman's message
Managing Director's message
Chief Financial Officer's message
Part 4: Adani Enterprises. Incubating for India
048 India. Synonymous with one word. 'Opportunity'
052 The big question - and our answer
060 Adani Enterprises deepened its commitment to incubate for India
062 Adani and the India story
066 How we have built a unique incubation umbrella
Our ESG commitment
Business verticals
Part 5: Statutory section
Corporate Information
Directors' Report and Annexures
Management Discussion and Analysis
Corporate Governance Report
226 Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report
Part 6: Financial statements
Standalone accounts
Consolidated accounts
Notice
T H E B I G M E S S A G E
Adani Enterprises Limited is India's largest and most successful listed business incubator.
The Company is adding large companies to
its portfolio with the objective to address the needs of a growing India.
This portfolio of maturing and nascent businesses is expected to enhance value
