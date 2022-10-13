Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Adani Enterprises Limited
  News
  Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
3224.25 INR   -1.50%
03:32aAdani Enterprises : CFO Presentation 12-10-2022
PU
10/12Indian Indices Rebound Midweek; Power Grid Jumps 3%
MT
10/11Indian Indices Tumble at the Close; Divi's Laboratories Tanks 5%
MT
Adani Enterprises : Airport Investor Presentation 07-10-2022

10/13/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Adani Airports

Investors Presentation

13 October 2022

Table of Content

1 Adani Portfolio Overview

  1. AAHL - India's Largest Private Airport Platform
  2. AAHL - Business Strategy & Key Differentiators
  1. AAHL - Transforming Travel Experience
  2. ESG - Embedded into Business Philosophy
  3. AAHL - Futuristic Airport Platform

01

Adani Portfolio overview

Adani: A World Class Infrastructure & Utility Portfolio

~USD 240 bn1 Combined Market Cap

Flagship

Infrastructure & Utility Core Portfolio

Primary Industry

Emerging B2C

Incubator

(72.3%)

AEL

Energy & Utility

(60.5%)(73.9%)

AGEL

ATL

Renewables

T&D

(37.4%)

(75.0%)

ATGL

APL

Gas Discom

IPP

(100%)

(50%)

ANIL

AdaniConneX4

New Industries

Data Centre

Transport & Logistics

(66.0%)(100%)

APSEZNQXT2

Ports & Logistics

(100%)(100%)

AAHLARTL

AirportsRoads

Materials, Metal &

Mining

(63.2%)

Cement 5

(100%)

PVC

(100%)

Copper, Aluminum

(100%)

Mining Services & Commercial Mining

Direct to consumer

(44.0%)

AWL

Food FMCG

(100%)

ADL

Digital

(%): Promoter equity stake in Adani Portfolio companies (%): AEL equity stake in its subsidiaries

A multi-decade story of high growth centered around infrastructure & utility core

1 . Combined market cap of all listed entities as on Sep 30, 2022, USD/INR - 81.55 | 2. NQXT: North Queensland Export Terminal | 3. ATGL: Adani Total Gas Ltd, JV with Total Energies | 4. Data center, JV with EdgeConnex, AEL:

Adani Enterprises Limited; APSEZ: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited; ATL: Adani Transmission Limited; T&D: Transmission & Distribution; APL: Adani Power Limited; AGEL: Adani Green Energy Limited;

AAHL: Adani Airport Holdings Limited; ARTL: Adani Roads Transport Limited; ANIL: Adani New Industries Limited; AWL: Adani Wilmar Limited; ADL: Adani Digital Limited; IPP: Independent Power Producer

5. Cement business includes 63.15% stake in Ambuja Cement which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited. Adani directly owns 6.64% stake in ACC Limited. Ambuja and ACC together have a capacity of 66 MTPA,

4

which makes it the second largest cement manufacturer in India.

Adani Portfolio: Decades long track record of industry best growth rates across sectors

Port Cargo Throughput (MMT)

12%

3x

4%

Industry

2014

972 MMT

113 MMT

2022

1,320 MMT

312 MMT

Renewable Capacity (GW)

132%

5x

25%

Industry

2016

46 GW

0.3 GW

2022

150 GW9

20.4 GW6

Transmission Network (ckm)

18%

3x

6%

Industry

2016

320,000 ckm

6,950 ckm

2022

456,716 ckm

18,795 ckm

CGD7 (GAs8 covered)

36%

25%

1.4x

Industry

2015

62 GAs

6 GAs

2022

293 GAs

52 GAs

APSEZ

AGEL

ATL

ATGL

Highest Margin among

Worlds largest

Highest availability

India's Largest private CGD

Peers globally

developer

among Peers

business

EBITDA margin: 70%1,2

EBITDA margin: 92%1,4

EBITDA margin: 92%1,3,5

EBITDA margin: 41%10

Next best peer margin: 55%

Among the best in Industry

Next best peer margin: 89%

Among the best in industry

Transformative model driving scale, growth and free cashflow

Note: 1. Data for FY22; 2. Margin for ports business only, Excludes forex gains/losses; 3. EBITDA = PBT + Depreciation + Net Finance Costs - Other Income; 4. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA earned from power supply

5. Operating EBITDA margin of transmission business only, does not include distribution business. 6. Contracted & awarded cap acity 7. CGD: City Gas distribution 8. GAs - Geographical Areas - Including JV | Industry data is

5 5

from market intelligence 9. This includes 17GW of renewable capacity where PPA has been signed and the capacity is under various stages of implementation and 29GW of capacity where PPA is yet to be signed' 10. Data for

FY21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adani Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 621 B 7 551 M 7 551 M
Net income 2023 17 985 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 197x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 676 B 44 677 M 44 677 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 224,25 INR
Average target price 2 381,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED88.71%44 677
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION12.79%41 275
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.67%38 199
MITSUI & CO., LTD.19.85%35 159
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.53%16 273
MARUBENI CORPORATION18.62%15 633