Adani Enterprises : Airport Investor Presentation 07-10-2022

Adani: A World Class Infrastructure & Utility Portfolio
~USD 240 bn1 Combined Market Cap
Flagship
Infrastructure & Utility Core Portfolio
Primary Industry
Emerging B2C
Incubator
(72.3%)
AEL
Energy & Utility
(60.5%)(73.9%)
AGEL
ATL
Renewables
T&D
(37.4%)
(75.0%)
ATGL
APL
Gas Discom
IPP
(100%)
(50%)
ANIL
AdaniConneX4
New Industries
Data Centre
Transport & Logistics
(66.0%)(100%)
APSEZNQXT2
Ports & Logistics
(100%)(100%)
AAHLARTL
AirportsRoads
Materials, Metal &
Mining
(63.2%)
Cement 5
(100%)
PVC
(100%)
Copper, Aluminum
(100%)
Mining Services & Commercial Mining
Direct to consumer
(44.0%)
AWL
Food FMCG
(100%)
ADL
Digital
(%): Promoter equity stake in Adani Portfolio companies (%): AEL equity stake in its subsidiaries
A multi-decade story of high growth centered around infrastructure & utility core
1 . Combined market cap of all listed entities as on Sep 30, 2022, USD/INR - 81.55 | 2. NQXT: North Queensland Export Terminal | 3. ATGL: Adani Total Gas Ltd, JV with Total Energies | 4. Data center, JV with EdgeConnex, AEL:
Adani Enterprises Limited; APSEZ: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited; ATL: Adani Transmission Limited; T&D: Transmission & Distribution; APL: Adani Power Limited; AGEL: Adani Green Energy Limited;
AAHL: Adani Airport Holdings Limited; ARTL: Adani Roads Transport Limited; ANIL: Adani New Industries Limited; AWL: Adani Wilmar Limited; ADL: Adani Digital Limited; IPP: Independent Power Producer
5. Cement business includes 63.15% stake in Ambuja Cement which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited. Adani directly owns 6.64% stake in ACC Limited. Ambuja and ACC together have a capacity of 66 MTPA,
4
which makes it the second largest cement manufacturer in India.
Adani Portfolio: Decades long track record of industry best growth rates across sectors
Port Cargo Throughput (MMT)
12%
3x
4%
Industry
2014
972 MMT
113 MMT
2022
1,320 MMT
312 MMT
Renewable Capacity (GW)
132%
5x
25%
Industry
2016
46 GW
0.3 GW
2022
150 GW9
20.4 GW6
Transmission Network (ckm)
18%
3x
6%
Industry
2016
320,000 ckm
6,950 ckm
2022
456,716 ckm
18,795 ckm
CGD7 (GAs8 covered)
36%
25%
1.4x
Industry
2015
62 GAs
6 GAs
2022
293 GAs
52 GAs
APSEZ
AGEL
ATL
ATGL
Highest Margin among
Worlds largest
Highest availability
India's Largest private CGD
Peers globally
developer
among Peers
business
EBITDA margin: 70%1,2
EBITDA margin: 92%1,4
EBITDA margin: 92%1,3,5
EBITDA margin: 41%10
Next best peer margin: 55%
Among the best in Industry
Next best peer margin: 89%
Among the best in industry
Transformative model driving scale, growth and free cashflow
Note: 1. Data for FY22; 2. Margin for ports business only, Excludes forex gains/losses; 3. EBITDA = PBT + Depreciation + Net Finance Costs - Other Income; 4. EBITDA Margin represents EBITDA earned from power supply
5. Operating EBITDA margin of transmission business only, does not include distribution business. 6. Contracted & awarded cap acity 7. CGD: City Gas distribution 8. GAs - Geographical Areas - Including JV | Industry data is
5 5
from market intelligence 9. This includes 17GW of renewable capacity where PPA has been signed and the capacity is under various stages of implementation and 29GW of capacity where PPA is yet to be signed' 10. Data for
FY21
