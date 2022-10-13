Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
3224.25 INR   -1.50%
03:32aAdani Enterprises : CFO Presentation 12-10-2022
PU
03:32aAdani Enterprises : Airport Investor Presentation 07-10-2022
PU
10/12Indian Indices Rebound Midweek; Power Grid Jumps 3%
MT
Adani Enterprises : CFO Presentation 12-10-2022

10/13/2022
Adani Airports

CFO Presentation

13 October 2022

Table of Content

1

Twin Airport Strategy

  1. NMIAL :Construction Excellence
  2. Traffic Recovery

01

Twin Airport Strategy

Mumbai : Commercial Capital of India and an International Gateway

Mumbai : India's Commercial Capital

India's Largest City

India's Commercial & Financial Capital

Adani's world class assets in

Mumbai: AEML, MIAL, NMIAL

20.4mn population;

4th most populous city in the world

World' Largest Metropolis by 2050

World' biggest urban agglomeration

8%+ of India's real GDP

(Equivalent to Quarter of Spain, Half of Sweden and equal to Chile and Finland)

24th Richest City in world based on GDP

2.2x Per Capita Income of India

>1/3rd Of Indian Foreign Trade

Proximity to strategic

India's Entertainment Capital

Infrastructure projects

Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor

Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

Mumbai Pune Express Way

Nhava Sheva, Jawaharlal Nehru Port (India's

2nd largest container port)

US$ 2.3bn Bollywood Industry

1,600+ films per year; Largest film Industry in world

2.6bn+ tickets sold worldwide every year

Strategic Location Driving Sustainable Advantage

GDP : Gross Domestic Product ; GoI: Government of India; ACSA: Airports Company South Africa ; OMDA: Operation, Management & Development Agreement ; AAHL : Adani Airports Holdings Ltd; ATL : Adani Transmission Ltd;

AEML : Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd; CSMIA : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ; SEEPZ: Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone; SEZ: Special Economic Zone Mn : Million; Bn: Billion

NMIAL: well positioned for next decade of growth

Mumbai Airport Capacity

Capacity Constraint due to….

Mumbai : City Center Airport in

Single Runway Airport:

Growing Pax Footfalls

congested area of Mumbai

Pax (Mn)

No Further Scope of Capacity

2 Runways but crossing each

41.7

45.2

48.5

48.8

45.9

Enhancement beyond 60 million

other, hence 1 runway can be

Pax/Year

used at a time

FY 16

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

Effectively No New Slots

Available for Airlines

MMR traffic

2022

2030

116

Further, MMR traffic potential

64

necessitates a new Airport for India's

mn

MMR traffic to increase by 1.8x

mn

Commercial Capital..

90 Mn Pax

Cargo : 3.5 MMT

Phase-I

Idea of New Airport

Runway(Nos) : 2

Terminal(Nos): 4

Commercial

Capacity

(Phase I : 0.80

(Phase I : 1)

(Phase I : 1)

Operation Date

Navi Mumbai Airport….

(Phase I : 20 Mn)

MMT)

:Dec 2024

1 Source: Intervistas 2018 report MIAL: Mumbai International Airport Ltd; NMIAL: Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited; MMR: Mumbai Metropolitan Region; CSIA : Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport;

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adani Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 621 B 7 551 M 7 551 M
Net income 2023 17 985 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 197x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 676 B 44 677 M 44 677 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 224,25 INR
Average target price 2 381,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED88.71%44 677
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION12.79%41 275
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.67%38 199
MITSUI & CO., LTD.19.85%35 159
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.53%16 273
MARUBENI CORPORATION18.62%15 633