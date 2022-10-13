Adani Enterprises : CFO Presentation 12-10-2022

Mumbai : Commercial Capital of India and an International Gateway
Mumbai : India's Commercial Capital
India's Largest City
India's Commercial & Financial Capital
Adani's world class assets in
Mumbai: AEML, MIAL, NMIAL
20.4mn population;
4th most populous city in the world
World' Largest Metropolis by 2050
World' biggest urban agglomeration
8%+ of India's real GDP
(Equivalent to Quarter of Spain, Half of Sweden and equal to Chile and Finland)
24th Richest City in world based on GDP
2.2x Per Capita Income of India
>1/3rd Of Indian Foreign Trade
Proximity to strategic
India's Entertainment Capital
Infrastructure projects
Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor
Western Dedicated Freight Corridor
Mumbai Pune Express Way
Nhava Sheva, Jawaharlal Nehru Port (India's
2nd largest container port)
US$ 2.3bn Bollywood Industry
1,600+ films per year; Largest film Industry in world
2.6bn+ tickets sold worldwide every year
Strategic Location Driving Sustainable Advantage
GDP : Gross Domestic Product ; GoI: Government of India; ACSA: Airports Company South Africa ; OMDA: Operation, Management & Development Agreement ; AAHL : Adani Airports Holdings Ltd; ATL : Adani Transmission Ltd;
AEML : Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd; CSMIA : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ; SEEPZ: Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone; SEZ: Special Economic Zone Mn : Million; Bn: Billion
NMIAL: well positioned for next decade of growth
Mumbai Airport Capacity
Capacity Constraint due to….
Mumbai : City Center Airport in
Single Runway Airport:
Growing Pax Footfalls
congested area of Mumbai
Pax (Mn)
No Further Scope of Capacity
2 Runways but crossing each
41.7
45.2
48.5
48.8
45.9
Enhancement beyond 60 million
other, hence 1 runway can be
Pax/Year
used at a time
FY 16
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
Effectively No New Slots
Available for Airlines
MMR traffic
2022
2030
116
Further, MMR traffic potential
64
necessitates a new Airport for India's
mn
MMR traffic to increase by 1.8x
mn
Commercial Capital..
90 Mn Pax
Cargo : 3.5 MMT
Phase-I
Idea of New Airport
Runway(Nos) : 2
Terminal(Nos): 4
Commercial
Capacity
(Phase I : 0.80
(Phase I : 1)
(Phase I : 1)
Operation Date
Navi Mumbai Airport….
(Phase I : 20 Mn)
MMT)
:Dec 2024
1 Source: Intervistas 2018 report MIAL: Mumbai International Airport Ltd; NMIAL: Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited; MMR: Mumbai Metropolitan Region; CSIA : Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport;
