Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adani Enterprises : Group announces MoU with Ballard for Hydrogen fuel cells in India

02/21/2022 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 21, 2022, Ahmedabad, India and Vancouver, Canada : The Adani Group ("Adani"; NSE: ADANIENT) announced today it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) to evaluate a joint investment case for the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells in various mobility and industrial applications in India. Under the MoU, both parties will examine various options to cooperate, including potential collaboration for fuel cell manufacturing in India.


Hydrogen is increasingly viewed as a critical medium for the decarbonization of energy, industry, and mobility. Adani aims to be one of the largest green hydrogen producers in the world through accelerated investment in renewable energy. Efforts under this MoU will be anchored by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), the newly formed subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, focused on generation of green hydrogen, including downstream products, green electricity generation, manufacture of electrolyzers and wind turbines, among others.


"Green hydrogen is the fuel of the future and fuel cells will be a game-changer in India's energy transition." stated Mr. Vneet S Jaain, Director, Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL). "Our ability to build a world-class green hydrogen value chain will be critical in facilitating the energy transition and we are excited to partner with Ballard, a global leader in fuel cell technology, to create a shared fuel cell ecosystem in India. We will be deploying innovative use cases across our businesses with fuel cell trucks, mining equipment, marine vessels, off-road vehicles, and critical industrial power. We will shape the industry through this strategic collaboration."


"We are excited to partner with Adani given Mr. Gautam Adani's inspiring leadership and the highly complementary assets across the group portfolio," said Mr. Randy MacEwen, Ballard's President & CEO. "India represents a new growth opportunity for Ballard, and we look forward to working with the Adani group to support and accelerate their energy transition and decarbonization goals."

The Adani group, founded in 1988, has a current market capitalization of ~US$151 billion, comprising seven publicly listed companies with businesses spanning power generation and distribution, renewable energy, gas and infrastructure, logistics (seaport, airports, shipping, and rail), mining and resources, and other sectors.


Ballard Power Systems' vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.


Disclaimer

Adani Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 17:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
12:31pADANI ENTERPRISES : Group announces MoU with Ballard for Hydrogen fuel cells in India
PU
02/18India plans to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030
RE
02/17ADANI ENTERPRISES : Listed Portfolio - 9M FY22 Results Compendium
PU
02/17ADANI ENTERPRISES : ESG Compendium - 9M FY22
PU
02/14Adani Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
02/10Adani Enterprises Picks Minority Stake in Software Development Startup
MT
02/10Adani Enterprises Limited acquired a 10% stake in Unyde Systems Private Limited for INR..
CI
02/09Adani Enterprises JV Forms New Subsidiary to Set Up Data Centers in Pune, India
MT
02/09Banks, automakers drive Indian shares higher ahead of cenbank decision
RE
02/06Adani Enterprises JV Forms New Subsidiary for Setting Up Data Centers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 598 B 8 009 M 8 009 M
Net income 2022 15 074 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 123x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 852 B 24 867 M 24 814 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 684,35 INR
Average target price 1 505,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-1.42%25 570
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION11.99%52 447
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.27%49 489
MITSUI & CO., LTD.13.82%43 373
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.97%20 671
MARUBENI CORPORATION10.50%18 666