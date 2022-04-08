Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Adani Enterprises Limited
  News
  Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-06
2098.60 INR   -2.84%
02:46aAbu Dhabi Conglomerate to Invest $2 Billion in Three Adani Companies
MT
01:34aAbu Dhabi-Based International Holdings to Invest $2 Billion in India's Adani Companies
DJ
04/06Adani Enterprises Acquires Partner's 49% Stake in Mining JV
MT
Adani Enterprises : International Holding Company to invest USD 2 billion in Adani Group's green portfolio

04/08/2022 | 08:11am EDT
Editors Synopsis:

  • IHC will invest ~USD 2 billion (INR 15,400 Cr) in three green-focused companies in the Adani portfolio - AGEL, ATL and AEL
  • IHC and Adani portfolio are committed to growing the business partnership across multiple strategic opportunities in India, the Middle East and Africa

Ahmedabad, India, 8 April 2022: International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), the Abu Dhabi based conglomerate, will invest USD 2 billion as primary capital in three Adani portfolio companies - Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) - which are all listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National stock Exchange (NSE) in India, through the preferential allotment route.

Earlier today, the boards of AGEL, ATL and AEL met and approved the transaction. The investment is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and shall comply with SEBI regulations.

Mr Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL, said "We are delighted to commence this inter-generational relationship with IHC. We are deeply committed to the shared vision and values of investment in sustainable infrastructure, green energy and energy transition. This is a landmark transaction and marks a start of a wider relationship between The Adani Group and IHC and attracting further investment from UAE into India."

The three Adani companies - AGEL, ATL and AEL - are market leaders in their business sectors and span the Adani Group's green portfolio. Every one of these three businesses has the core aspects of ESG woven into their operations. This investment is testament to the IHC's and the Adani Portfolio's shared vision and commitment of investing in sustainable companies that are leading the charge in energy transition.

Mr Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of IHC, said "This will be a long-term investment in India as the country is driving much innovation globally, including the green energy sector. The opportunity to earn a compelling return on investment in green energy has never been greater. We are confident that Adani companies will play a significant role in unleashing India's total green energy potential, reflecting positively on our shareholders' commitment."

IHC will invest INR 3,850 Cr in AGEL, INR 3,850 Cr in ATL and INR 7,700 Cr in AEL, in compliance with SEBI regulations. The transaction is expected to be completed in a month, after all necessary approvals are obtained. The capital will be utilized for pursuing the growth of the respective businesses, further strengthening of the balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer

Adani Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 12:09:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
