  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
2293.05 INR   +0.78%
09:24aADANI ENTERPRISES : Media Statement
PU
07/04Adani Enterprises Emerges Lowest Bidder for Coal India Import Tender
MT
07/04ADANI ENTERPRISES : Record Date
PU
Adani Enterprises : Media Statement

07/09/2022 | 09:24am EDT
Ahmedabad, 9 July 2022, We have received a lot of inquiries about our interest in the 5G space. Our intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space.

As India prepares to roll out next generation 5G services though this auction, we are one of the many applicants participating in the open bidding process.

We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations.

Also, if we are awarded 5G spectrum in the open bidding, it will also align with our recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation's investments in Education, Healthcare and Skill Development in rural areas, each of which stands to benefit from 5G technology.

In addition, as we build our own digital platform encompassing super apps, edge data centres, and industry command and control centres, we will need ultra high quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low latency 5G network across all our businesses.

All of this is aligned with our nation building philosophy and supporting an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

- Spokesperson, Adani Group

Disclaimer

Adani Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 13:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 621 B 7 838 M 7 838 M
Net income 2023 17 985 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 140x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 614 B 32 984 M 32 984 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 293,05 INR
Average target price 2 062,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED34.21%32 984
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION6.38%41 951
ITOCHU CORPORATION8.10%41 061
MITSUI & CO., LTD.4.70%33 204
SUMITOMO CORPORATION8.97%17 018
MARUBENI CORPORATION5.72%14 908