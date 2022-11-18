Adani Enterprises : Media Statement on misleading news about family office in Dubai or New York

Media Statement

18 November 2022

We are aware of a report from Bloomberg news claiming that Adani Group Chairman Mr Gautam Adani is considering opening a family office in Dubai or New York.

There is no truth to this claim. Neither Mr Adani nor the Adani Family has any plan or is in consultations to open a family office overseas.

It is extremely unfortunate that this baseless report by Bloomberg has triggered a flood of needless and avoidable speculation in the media.

- Spokesperson, Adani Group