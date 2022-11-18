Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
4019.85 INR   +0.05%
10:59aAdani Enterprises : Media Statement on misleading news about family office in Dubai or New York
PU
11/17India Equities Weighed Down by Weakness in Auto and Power Stocks; Titan Slides 2%
MT
11/17India bucks global trend with robust copper demand this year
RE
Adani Enterprises : Media Statement on misleading news about family office in Dubai or New York

11/18/2022 | 10:59am EST
Media Statement

18 November 2022

We are aware of a report from Bloomberg news claiming that Adani Group Chairman Mr Gautam Adani is considering opening a family office in Dubai or New York.

There is no truth to this claim. Neither Mr Adani nor the Adani Family has any plan or is in consultations to open a family office overseas.

It is extremely unfortunate that this baseless report by Bloomberg has triggered a flood of needless and avoidable speculation in the media.

- Spokesperson, Adani Group

Disclaimer

Adani Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 15:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 8 768 M 8 768 M
Net income 2023 23 734 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 193x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 583 B 56 040 M 56 040 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 051
Free-Float 19,8%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4 019,85 INR
Average target price 3 512,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED135.28%56 009
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION18.89%44 985
ITOCHU CORPORATION18.68%43 545
MITSUI & CO., LTD.41.25%42 483
SUMITOMO CORPORATION27.40%19 264
MARUBENI CORPORATION31.17%17 920