Adani Enterprises : Media Statement on misleading news about family office in Dubai or New York

Media Statement
18 November 2022
We are aware of a report from Bloomberg news claiming that Adani Group Chairman Mr Gautam Adani is considering opening a family office in Dubai or New York.
There is no truth to this claim. Neither Mr Adani nor the Adani Family has any plan or is in consultations to open a family office overseas.
It is extremely unfortunate that this baseless report by Bloomberg has triggered a flood of needless and avoidable speculation in the media.
- Spokesperson, Adani Group
