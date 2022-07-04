Adani Enterprises : Record Date

4th July, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P J Towers, Exchange plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400001. Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051. Scrip Code: 512599 Scrip Code: ADANIENT Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting alongwith Annual Report of the Company and Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22.

This is to inform that the 30th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2021-22 which is being sent through electronic mode to the Members.

The Annual Report containing the Notice is also uploaded on the Company's website and can be accessed at www.adanienterprises.com.

Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Re. 1/- (@ 100%) per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 28th July, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.

We would further like to inform that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 19th July, 2022 as the cut-offdate for ascertaining the names of the members holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of the businesses to be transacted as per the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM.

