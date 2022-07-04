Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Adani Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-03
2260.60 INR   +1.30%
03:53pADANI ENTERPRISES : Record Date
PU
01:43pADANI ENTERPRISES : Ar fy22
PU
06/29Adani Enterprises Acquires Mining Firm Alluvial Natural
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adani Enterprises : Record Date

07/04/2022 | 03:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4th July, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers,

Exchange plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.

Scrip Code: 512599

Scrip Code: ADANIENT

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting alongwith Annual Report of the Company and Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22.

This is to inform that the 30th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 26th July, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2021-22 which is being sent through electronic mode to the Members.

The Annual Report containing the Notice is also uploaded on the Company's website and can be accessed at www.adanienterprises.com.

Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 15th July, 2022 as 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Re. 1/- (@ 100%) per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2021-22. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 28th July, 2022, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.

We would further like to inform that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 19th July, 2022 as the cut-offdate for ascertaining the names of the members holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of the businesses to be transacted as per the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM.

Adani Enterprises Ltd

Tel + 91 79 2656 5555

"Adani Corporate House",

Fax + 91 79 2555 5500

Shantigram, Near Vaishno Devi Circle,

info@adani.com

S. G. Highway, Khodiyar

www.adani.com

Ahmedabad 382 421

Gujarat, India

CIN: L51100GJ1993PLC019067

Registered Office : "Adani Corporate House", Shantigram, Near Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

Encl: as above

Adani Enterprises Ltd

Tel + 91 79 2656 5555

"Adani Corporate House",

Fax + 91 79 2555 5500

Shantigram, Near Vaishno Devi Circle,

info@adani.com

S. G. Highway, Khodiyar

www.adani.com

Ahmedabad 382 421

Gujarat, India

CIN: L51100GJ1993PLC019067

Registered Office : "Adani Corporate House", Shantigram, Near Vaishno Devi Circle, S. G. Highway, Khodiyar, Ahmedabad - 382421

Disclaimer

Adani Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 19:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
03:53pADANI ENTERPRISES : Record Date
PU
01:43pADANI ENTERPRISES : Ar fy22
PU
06/29Adani Enterprises Acquires Mining Firm Alluvial Natural
MT
06/29Adani Enterprises Limited acquired Alluvial Natural Resources Private Limited.
CI
06/26Adani Enterprises Arm Kutch Copper Raises $772 Million From Debt for Proposed New Unit
MT
06/14TotalEnergies, Adani Enterprises Form Green Hydrogen JV in India
MT
06/14TotalEnergies, Adani New Industries Partner to Develop Green Hydrogen in India
MT
06/14Adani Enterprises to Sell 25% in Green Energy Arm to France's TotalEnergies
MT
06/13TotalEnergies Acquires 25% Interest in Adani New Industries
DJ
06/12GSK Velu Reportedly in Talks with Investors, PEs & Banking Firms to Buy Back Metropolis..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 598 B 7 575 M 7 575 M
Net income 2022 15 074 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 165x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 577 B 32 649 M 32 649 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 260,60 INR
Average target price 2 062,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED32.31%32 238
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION4.60%41 523
ITOCHU CORPORATION4.97%40 138
MITSUI & CO., LTD.3.89%33 166
SUMITOMO CORPORATION8.44%17 047
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION2.10%15 520