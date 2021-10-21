Log in
    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adani Enterprises : Struggling with power crunch, India considers strategic reserves for gas, imported coal

10/21/2021 | 02:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers drill at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India is considering maintaining strategic reserves of natural gas and imported coal to address future supply shocks, a senior power ministry official said on Thursday, as the energy hungry nation battles a crippling coal shortage.

A surge in power demand combined with a fall in imports due to high global coal prices have led to supply disruptions and power cuts lasting up to 14 hours a day despite record supplies from state-run Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner.

Alok Kumar, India's power secretary, said countries increasingly meet their own needs first when there is a supply crunch, citing the example of Russia curtailing supplies to European nations because they wanted more gas locally.

"So let us start thinking and discussing about keeping a strategic reserve of gas and imported coal, so that economies are able to tide over these supply shocks for about a month or so," Kumar said at the South Asia Power Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Most of India's 135 coal-fired power plants have fuel stocks of less than three days. Coal accounts for over 70% of India's electricity generation.

India, the world's second largest coal importer with the world's fourth largest reserves, must also compete for supplies with China, which too is under pressure to ramp up imports amid a severe power crunch.

"High prices will make energy security very challenging if we don't have a well thought out strategy," Kumar said.

It was not immediately clear if potential strategic reserves would primarily be for power plants or would also address coal demand from consumers such as steel plants and aluminium smelters.

India on an average imported nearly 21 million tonnes of thermal coal every month before the coronavirus pandemic, out of which the power sector directly accounted for about 6 million tonnes.

The country mainly imports coal from Indonesia, Australia and South Africa. India's Adani Enterprises-owned Carmichael mine in Australia has said it is on track to export its first coal https://www.reuters.com/business/adanis-bravus-pushes-ahead-with-new-australian-thermal-coal-mine-2021-06-24 in 2021.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.27% 1589.75 End-of-day quote.231.89%
COAL INDIA LIMITED 0.58% 181 Delayed Quote.33.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 463 B 6 189 M 6 189 M
Net income 2022 14 581 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 120x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 748 B 23 361 M 23 371 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 589,75 INR
Average target price 1 269,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED231.89%23 361
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION42.03%47 816
ITOCHU CORPORATION12.35%43 678
MITSUI & CO., LTD.37.13%37 132
SUMITOMO CORPORATION18.05%17 759
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-12.68%16 962