    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/21
1828.65 INR   -1.97%
02:44aADANI ENTERPRISES : Updates
PU
01/21India's Adani Wilmar sets IPO price band at 218-230 rupees a share
RE
01/21Tatas, Adani Reportedly Set to Bid Third Time for Up Power Transco
CI
Adani Enterprises : Updates

01/23/2022 | 02:44am EST
23rd January, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers,

Exchange plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.

Scrip Code: 512599

Scrip Code: ADANIENT

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Proposed Initial Public Offering of Adani Wilmar Limited

Ref: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is in furtherance to our earlier intimation dated 2nd August, 2021 and 20th January, 2022 in relation to the initial public offering ("Issue") of Adani Wilmar Limited ("AWL"), a 50:50 joint venture company between the Adani group and the Wilmar group. Adani Enterprises Limited ("AEL" or the "Company") has been informed by AWL that the IPO Committee of AWL in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers have finalised the Price Band to range between Rs. 218 to Rs. 230 per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 1/- each. Further, the Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 1,070 million will be available for allocation to certain Eligible Employees and Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 3,600 million will be available for allocation to certain Eligible AEL Shareholders, in the manner described in the red herring prospectus dated 19th January, 2022 ("RHP") filed by AWL. An employee discount of Rs. 21 per Equity Share will be offered to Eligible Employees Bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.

Additionally, the Bid Lot for the Issue has been finalized to be 65 Equity Shares and in multiples of 65 Equity Shares thereafter. Capitalised terms used herein and not specifically defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP.

Copies of newspaper advertisement published in all editions of Financial Express, Jansatta and Jai Hind on 21st January, 2022 informing inter-alia about the above Price Band, is enclosed herewith.

Adani Wilmar Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the RHP with RoC on January 19, 2022 and thereafter with SEBI and the Stock Exchanges. The RHP shall be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively and is available on the websites of the BRLMs, i.e. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, HDFC Bank Limited and BNP Paribas at https://investmentbank.kotak.com, www.jpmipl.com, www.ml-india.com,https://www.creditsuisse.com/in/en/investment-banking-

apac/investment-banking-in-india/ipo.html, www.icicisecurities.com, www.hdfcbank.com and www.bnpparibas.co.in, respectively. Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 21 of the RHP.

Note: The Equity Shares offered in the Issue have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act"), or any other law of the United States and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the equity shares are being offered and sold (i) within the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act) under Section 4(a) of the U.S. Securities Act and (ii) outside the United States in offshore transactions in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of the jurisdiction where those offers and sales are made. There will be

no public offering of Equity Shares in the United States.

Kindly take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Encl: As above.

JAI HIND AHMEDABAD

FRIDAY • 21-1-202203

06 FRIDAY • 21-1-2022

JAI HIND-AHMEDABAD

JAI HIND-AHMEDABAD

FRIDAY • 21-1-202207

hMkefhýLke fk{økehe

ðÄkhðk yÃke÷

íkk.20

MðrÃLk÷

.

Lkk{e

.ze.

. røk÷ðk, Mke.ze.

. . .

ÍzÃkÚke

.

nheÞkýe, s{eÞík W÷{kLkk

600Úke

.

. rhÍðkLky÷e

çk[kð

sYhe .

yríkrÚk

WÃkÂMÚkík hne

«{ký

ykÃke ºkeS

hk¾ðk

ÍzÃkÚke

fhðk

ºkeS

ík{k{

¼hðk ðneðxe

(íkMðeh : Sík

-

®[íkk

íkk.20

Mðkr{LkkhkÞý

îkhk .

þk÷eLk {kLkð

MkL{krLkík

íkk.20

ðíkLke «ÏÞkík MÃkkELk

MíkÔÞ MÃkkELk

y{ËkðkËLkk

¼hík ykh.

r{þLk íkhVÚke þk÷eLk

{kLkð híLk

. ©e

Mðkr{LkkhkÞý

yk

.

fkËh¼kE ®MkÄe íkÚkk økXk{ý,

. ykMkeV¼kE

{krn, çkkËhøkZ,

s{eÞík W÷{kLkk

¼køk¤(s),

økk{Úke

sLkh÷

¾krË{ s{eÞík W÷{k

WÃkÂMÚkík

WM{kLk¾kLk ÃkXký, s{eÞík

hne {nk{khe

®[íkk ÔÞõík

W÷{k

WM{kLk¼kE

fhe níke

s{eÞík

LkÚke ykðe

òçkeh¼kE

fhe Mknfkh ykÃkðk

s{eÞík ¾òLk[e nçkeçk¼kE

.

¾krË{ þkfeh¼kE

fÁýk yr¼Þk™

{k÷Ãkhk,

s{eÞík

ð™ rð¼k" îkhk

ykheV¼kE Mk÷kx,

283 …

ƒ[kðkÞk

fÁýk yr¼Þk™-2022

Œk.18/1/2022™k

…ûke ƒ[kððk™e

½kÞ÷

'khðkh

yk…ðk™e fk{"ehe

ykðe nŒe.

-

'khðkh yk…

ykðe

yk yr¼Þk™

yksrË™

-283

  • 'khðkh yk…

ykðe .

… 242

'V¤Œk

{¤e .

ðkEhMkLke {nk{khe ËhBÞkLk çkeS

½kíkf

ÚkÞk çkkË ºkeS

rËLk-«ríkrËLk ðÄíkk

VVzkx

. yhðÕ÷e rsÕ÷kLkk

{Úkf

çkòh

ðkEhMkÚke

yðh-sðh fhíkk

VVzkx

.

-

yðh-sðh fhíkk

.

Ãkh {kMf

ðøkh

Mkhfkhe

nhíkk-Vhíkk

¼Þ Mkíkkðe

. ykøkk{e

ðkEhMkÚke

.

fÕ[h÷

îkhk

Mðkr{LkkhkÞý

(íkMðeh :

-

Ãkh{

{kíkk-rÃkíkkLkk

íkÚkk ÃkíLke

20,000

{nkhks íkÚkk

íkÚkk

níkk

Lkerík{¥kk

. yk

MxkV

fhe

¼hík

íkÚkk

íkçkeçk

.

Þþ

.

yk

rðíkhý

rðïLkk «Úk{ MÃkkELk

-

.

çkLkkðLkkh ¼økðkLk

¼hík

yíÞkh

.

Lkk{e-

20,00,00

íkÃkkMke

yLkk{e ÔÞÂõík

WÃkÂMÚkík

níkk

yk rMkrØ

íkÚkk

¼kðLkk ÃkkA¤

sYrhÞkík

s {kºk

.

…kxý rsÕ÷k yk… {rn÷k

¼ks…

Ãkkxý, íkk.20

s™Œk …

nŒk.

rðÄk™'¼k™e

W…ÂMÚkŒ ¼ks…

™Sf ykðe hne

îkhk

hksfeÞ …

ƒË÷

ƒ™kððk™e

nŒk.

.

«ò…rŒ™e

rsÕ÷k

«ò…rŒ …ý

¼ks…

. ËþhÚkS

¼ks…

¼ks…

¼khŒeÞ s™Œk

. 'e. …

ƒË÷ ykðfkhe

W…

yk{ ykË{e

{rn÷k

fhe …

÷k"e sðk

«ò…rŒ ¼khŒeÞ

nkf÷

ykðe nŒe.

… ÚkÞk ƒkË

÷xfe

  • r™fk÷ fhðk™e
    fk{"ehe
    ™"h…kr÷fk,

{ËËÚke

.

Íkz …h

{fk™ W…h

÷xfe

ŒÚkk …

r™fk÷ fhðk

…ý

fÁýk yr¼Þk™™k ¼k"Y…

r{zeÞk™k {kæÞ{Úke

y…e÷

ykðe .

÷xfŒk

  • ÚkŒe Rò ŒÚkk yxfkðe þfkÞ. yk{

W¥khkÞý … … ÚkÞk ƒkË fÁýk yr¼Þk™™k ¼k"Y… …ûke ƒ[kððk™e fk{"ehe

rsÕ÷k ™kÞƒ ð™

y¾ƒkhe.

ËkYrzÞkÃkrík

MkkMkrhÞkÃkûk

VrhÞkË

íkk.20

Akýe

Ãkrhýeíkk

ÃkríkLke ËkY ÃkeðkLke

ËkY

Ãký ºkkMk ykÃkíke

Ãkrík

VrhÞkË

níke.

÷øLk

ËkYLke ÷íkLke ðkík

÷øLk ÃkAe

Ãký

Ãkhrýíkk

.

MkMkhk

Akýe

.

÷øLk ËMk

÷øLkSðLk ËhBÞkLk

íkkhe

yk{

Lkrn .

Akýe

Ãkh{kh

rÃkíkk

Akýe sfkíkLkkfk

.

hk¾ðk

h{ý¼kE Ãkh{kh

ËkY ÃkeðkLke

MkkMkrhÞkðk¤k

-

{khíkk

.

÷øLk

ËkY

Ãkrík

hk¾ðk Ëçkký fhíkk

ËkY

níkk

{kLkrMkf ºkkMk ykÃkíkk

ÃkeðkLke

÷ík

ðkík

níkk.

níke. ÷øLk çkkË

øk{íke LkÚke,

hMk

Mk{Þ

rMkMðk

Mk{çkkË

ËkYLke ÷ík

LkÚke

íkkhe

íkkhk fhíkk

÷øLk

økÞk

÷køke

¾çkh Ãkze níke.

Mkkhe

.

ÃkíLke

níkk

Ãký Ãkrík-ÃkíLke

ÃkAe

ËkY

yk{

fhe

ðkEhMkLke {nk{khe Ëhr{ÞkLk

îkhk {kMf

ËhBÞkLk ðeMk

nòh

10

íkk.20

yhðÕ÷e rsÕ÷k Mkrník

ðkEhMkLke ºkeS

þYykík ÚkE økE

îkhk {kMf yr¼ÞkLk nkÚk

.

ðkEhMkLke {nk{khe Ëhr{ÞkLk

hkßÞ Mkhfkh

îkhk çknkh

  • S. ðMkkðkLke hknçkhe yMkkhe xeykhçke

{kMf

ðøkh

nhíkk-Vhíkk

Yk.20,000/-

10

. {kMf

ðøkh

Vhíkk

VVzkx

.

îkhk fzfkE

þkLk

ykðe

.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adani Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 07:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 463 B 6 224 M 6 224 M
Net income 2022 14 581 M 196 M 196 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 137x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 011 B 27 061 M 27 036 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 828,65 INR
Average target price 1 300,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jatin R. Jalundhwala Secretary & Joint President-Legal
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED7.03%27 061
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION4.68%49 602
ITOCHU CORPORATION4.46%47 973
MITSUI & CO., LTD.4.77%40 539
SUMITOMO CORPORATION2.82%19 207
MARUBENI CORPORATION2.37%17 498