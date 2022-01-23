Adani Enterprises : Updates

23rd January, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P J Towers, Exchange plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400001. Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051. Scrip Code: 512599 Scrip Code: ADANIENT Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Proposed Initial Public Offering of Adani Wilmar Limited

Ref: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

This is in furtherance to our earlier intimation dated 2nd August, 2021 and 20th January, 2022 in relation to the initial public offering ("Issue") of Adani Wilmar Limited ("AWL"), a 50:50 joint venture company between the Adani group and the Wilmar group. Adani Enterprises Limited ("AEL" or the "Company") has been informed by AWL that the IPO Committee of AWL in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers have finalised the Price Band to range between Rs. 218 to Rs. 230 per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 1/- each. Further, the Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 1,070 million will be available for allocation to certain Eligible Employees and Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 3,600 million will be available for allocation to certain Eligible AEL Shareholders, in the manner described in the red herring prospectus dated 19th January, 2022 ("RHP") filed by AWL. An employee discount of Rs. 21 per Equity Share will be offered to Eligible Employees Bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.

Additionally, the Bid Lot for the Issue has been finalized to be 65 Equity Shares and in multiples of 65 Equity Shares thereafter. Capitalised terms used herein and not specifically defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the RHP.

Copies of newspaper advertisement published in all editions of Financial Express, Jansatta and Jai Hind on 21st January, 2022 informing inter-alia about the above Price Band, is enclosed herewith.

Adani Wilmar Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the RHP with RoC on January 19, 2022 and thereafter with SEBI and the Stock Exchanges. The RHP shall be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively and is available on the websites of the BRLMs, i.e. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, HDFC Bank Limited and BNP Paribas at https://investmentbank.kotak.com, www.jpmipl.com, www.ml-india.com,https://www.creditsuisse.com/in/en/investment-banking-

